Netflix's Unhinged: Who are the voices behind the characters? Zoe Kravitz, Sadie Sink and more

With the release of Netflix’s interactive horror game Unhinged, the game can be played on smart phones without any controller. Your phone acts as Ava’s phone in the game.

Zoe Kravitz voices Ava, the central character who finds herself trapped as a violent storm rages outside (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo) (REUTERS)

Fans have been wondering who the voices behind the characters in the game are. Night School Studio hired a diverse group of actors to bring the storm damaged apartment to life, giving the game real emotional depth through texts, calls.

Who are the voices?

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Zoe Kravitz voices Ava, the central character who finds herself trapped as a violent storm rages outside. Kravitz is well known for a string of high-profile live-action roles, including The Batman, the Divergent films, Mad Max Fury Road, and the acclaimed series Big Little Lies.

The actor’s performance anchors the player’s emotional connection to the unfolding crisis, delivering quiet determination in moments of isolation and rising tension during high stakes decisions.

Sadie Sink voices Claire, Ava’s closest friend and main connection to the outside world. Sink is widely recognized for her breakout turn as Max Mayfield in Netflix’s Stranger Things, along with notable work in the Fear Street trilogy and The Whale. The actress channels warmth, urgency, and a hint of panic, guiding players through calm moments that can pivot to suspenseful urgency with every phone call.

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Troy Baker voices Ben, the building’s superintendent. Baker is a video game voice actor, widely known for roles such as Joel in The Last of Us, Booker DeWitt in BioShock Infinite, and Sam Drake in Uncharted 4. The performer’s delivery supports the game’s shifting loyalties and the audience’s need to discern truth from fear in a rapidly changing environment.

There are secondary characters appear through texts, voicemails, and short audio snippets. The voice performers for these roles add texture to the game’s universe, building a believable network of people who respond to the disaster and Ava’s decisions.

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These type of interactive games rely heavily on voice acting as the emotions through the voice deliver the feel of the story. Critics highlight how the actors’ timing pauses, breath catches, and quick replies contribute to a sense of realism within a game that lives in the space between screen and speaker.