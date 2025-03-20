Gabby Petito’s grandmother revealed what she wishes for on what would have been the murdered Long Island native’s 26th birthday Wednesday, March 19. Grandma Mary Wickman said she wants a planned domestic violence centre named in Petito’s honour. Gabby Petito's birthday: New domestic violence push unveiled as slain woman's grandma reveals emotional wish (gabspetito/Instagram)

“That’s a great idea, I would love that,” Wickman told the New York Post. Before the interview, Nassau County officials at a news conference in Levittown outlined a new push to expand services for domestic abuse victims.

“There are more animal shelters in Long Island than there are shelters for women and abuse victims,” Wickman added.

Meanwhile, Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, remembered his slain daughter in an Instagram post. Sharing a carousel of photos of his daughter, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Gabby. We love and miss you everyday. Keep showing us the signs. #Forever22”.

Long Island’s new domestic violence push

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman revealed that the county is considering a permanent county-run centre after the Safe Center, the largest domestic violence shelter, closed on March 14. The county has now moved operations to Nassau University Medical Center. Blakeman also said that discussions are underway with two other nonprofits to take over services at another location.

“We want to make sure our county, which has been named the safest county in America, is also safe for those who are potentially victims of domestic violence,” Blakeman said outside of Miller’s Ale House, where a fundraiser had been planned on Thursday, March 20. 20% of proceeds will reportedly benefit the Gabby Petito Foundation.

Blakeman and the other Nassau officials further announced that they are also working on a plan to ensure the county has “the best program in the United States to combat domestic violence.” This includes a long term plan that expands county-wide shelters, centres, hotlines, child-care options and counseling.

The state health department says that Long Island has some of the lowest rates of domestic violence in the state. However, it is also one of the most underreported crimes in the county, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said. “We have to change this, we have to change it through awareness, through education, through new laws,” she said.

However, some people are concerned that not many details were revealed in the county’s announcement, and disturbed about broken promises. County Legislator Koslow, a Democrat who is running against Blakeman in November, claimed the county executive was just trying to shift focus with his incomplete plan “while women continue to suffer.”

“It feels as though these survivors are being victimized twice — first by their abusers, and now by their own county executive,” Koslow told the New York Post. “Blakeman owes an apology to the women and families of Nassau County, along with an immediate, transparent, and actionable plan to ensure sustainable, quality support services moving forward.”

Blakeman said Koslow’s statement on Petito’s birthday was “shameful.” “No surprise coming from a criminal defense attorney who once specialized in defending sexual predators. Disgraceful,” Blakeman added.

Petito’s body was discovered days after she went missing, dumped in a Wyoming camping area. Her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, was accused of murdering her. Days later, he was found dead too, having killed himself.