Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brian Laundrie's parents isolated by Florida neighbours after Gabby Petito docu released, ‘You reap what you sow’

BySumanti Sen
Feb 19, 2025 10:59 PM IST

Sain Gabby Petito’s killer boyfriend Brian Laundrie’s parents have reportedly been shunned by their Florida neighborhood in a "unanimous" vote of hatred.

Sain Gabby Petito’s killer boyfriend Brian Laundrie’s parents have reportedly been shunned by their Florida neighborhood in a "unanimous" vote of hatred, it has been reported. People are even leaving dog waste on Christopher and Roberta Laundrie’s property.

Brian Laundrie's parents isolated by their Florida neighbours after Gabby Petito docu released (gabspetito/Instagram)
Brian Laundrie's parents isolated by their Florida neighbours after Gabby Petito docu released (gabspetito/Instagram)

The couple have been isolated by their neighbours in the community, with some telling New York Post that the hatred may have intensified after the release of Netflix's American Murder: Gabby Petito. The show portrays the Laundries as unwelcoming towards Petito while she was dating their son. It also highlights allegations that the family tried to obstruct the investigation and even withheld cooperation when authorities were looking for Petito after she went missing in September 2021.

‘No one wants anything to do with them’

Local resident Miriam Woodby, who lives close to the Laundrie household in North Port, opened up about how she felt while watching the series. "The more I watched, the more pissed I got," she admitted. "When I pass their house, I get a sick feeling in the pit of my stomach. I hate them, and I've never even met them. I wish they'd just leave."

Another neighbor, whose home borders the Laundrie property, called the couple “horrible people. "It's unanimous. No one wants anything to do with them,” the neighbour said.

Neighbours expressed their animosity towards the couple using harsh words. "I wish them nothing but the worst," one neighbour said. "Seriously. I hope they know how much we all hate them here. I hope they know they don't have any friends."

Jorge Ruiz, another local, said that people have been tossing trash on the Laundries’ lawn, including soiled diapers and dog waste. Roberta has reportedly even had to face verbal abuse from neighbours as she moved between her car and home.

"That's what you get. That's what you get when you prolong the pain of innocent people to protect someone you know is guilty. You reap what you sow,” Ruiz said.

Petito’s body was discovered days after she went missing, dumped in a Wyoming camping area. Brian was accused of murdering her. Days later, he was found dead too, having died by suicide.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On