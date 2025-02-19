Brian Laundrie's parents isolated by Florida neighbours after Gabby Petito docu released, ‘You reap what you sow’

Sain Gabby Petito’s killer boyfriend Brian Laundrie’s parents have reportedly been shunned by their Florida neighborhood in a "unanimous" vote of hatred, it has been reported. People are even leaving dog waste on Christopher and Roberta Laundrie’s property. Brian Laundrie's parents isolated by their Florida neighbours after Gabby Petito docu released (gabspetito/Instagram)

The couple have been isolated by their neighbours in the community, with some telling New York Post that the hatred may have intensified after the release of Netflix's American Murder: Gabby Petito. The show portrays the Laundries as unwelcoming towards Petito while she was dating their son. It also highlights allegations that the family tried to obstruct the investigation and even withheld cooperation when authorities were looking for Petito after she went missing in September 2021.

‘No one wants anything to do with them’

Local resident Miriam Woodby, who lives close to the Laundrie household in North Port, opened up about how she felt while watching the series. "The more I watched, the more pissed I got," she admitted. "When I pass their house, I get a sick feeling in the pit of my stomach. I hate them, and I've never even met them. I wish they'd just leave."

Another neighbor, whose home borders the Laundrie property, called the couple “horrible people. "It's unanimous. No one wants anything to do with them,” the neighbour said.

Neighbours expressed their animosity towards the couple using harsh words. "I wish them nothing but the worst," one neighbour said. "Seriously. I hope they know how much we all hate them here. I hope they know they don't have any friends."

Jorge Ruiz, another local, said that people have been tossing trash on the Laundries’ lawn, including soiled diapers and dog waste. Roberta has reportedly even had to face verbal abuse from neighbours as she moved between her car and home.

"That's what you get. That's what you get when you prolong the pain of innocent people to protect someone you know is guilty. You reap what you sow,” Ruiz said.

Petito’s body was discovered days after she went missing, dumped in a Wyoming camping area. Brian was accused of murdering her. Days later, he was found dead too, having died by suicide.