New Jersey wildfire: Live map and evacuation updates as Ocean County blaze grows to 1,200 acres

The Jones Road Wildfire in New Jersey has expanded to 1,200 acres, according to Fox Weather. The fire broke out Tuesday in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area, near Barnegat Township in Ocean County. It remains 0% contained as of Tuesday evening. The Ocean County wildfire in New Jersey has expanded to 1,200 acres.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

The rapidly spreading fire has led to mandatory evacuations, road closures, and has threatened multiple structures. As of 5 p.m., the New Jersey Forest Fire Service reported that 16 structures are at risk, and 16 homes have already been evacuated. No injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A live map of the affected areas can be viewed here.

Evacuation Orders

Mandatory evacuations are in effect on Wells Mills Road from Bryant Road to the Garden State Parkway in Ocean Township, Ocean County. Mandatory evacuations are also underway near Route 9 in Lacey Township, Ocean County. Voluntary evacuations are in place for parts of Barnegat Township. A shelter has been opened at Southern Regional High School.

"As the fire continues north, there is no immediate threat to Barnegat Township. However, we ask you to be prepared in case of a change in direction," Barnegat police wrote on Facebook.

Road Closures

Garden State Parkway is closed in both directions between Exits 63 and 80 Rt. 532 (Wells Mills Road) between Rt. 72 and the Garden State Parkway Bryant Road between Wells Mills Road (Rt. 532) and Rt. 539 Jones Road between Rt. 532 and Bryant Road

Power Outages

As of 7 p.m. EDT, approximately 25,549 homes and businesses in Ocean County are without power, according to FindEnergy.com.