New Texas flash flood warnings affect Guadalupe River, Camp Mystic rescue efforts. What did officials say

As the National Weather Service (NWS) issued fresh flash flood warnings for Texas on Sunday, emergency crews were forced to suspend their search for victims along the Guadalupe River. These victims also included the missing Camp Mystic girls. It was the first time a new round of severe weather has paused the search since the flooding earlier this month. Crews scout out locations to send a cadaver dog team during continued search and recovery operations on the bank of the Guadalupe River (Getty Images via AFP)

On Sunday, NWS noted that the Llano River levels are rising rapidly, prompting alerts across multiple counties, including San Saba, Burnet, Llano, Menard, Gillespie, and Kerr. Officials with the Ingram Fire Department ordered search crews to evacuate the Guadalupe River corridor in Kerr County until further notice.

Several teams have been searching for missing victims of the July 4 weekend flooding that killed at least 129 people and left more than 170 missing. National Weather Service forecasters warned that the Guadalupe River could rise to nearly 15 feet (4.6 meters) by Sunday afternoon, about five feet above flood stage and enough to put the Highway 39 bridge near Hunt under water.

“Numerous secondary roads and bridges are flooded and very dangerous,” a weather service warning said.

“The flash flood risk continue this morning acrossportions of the Texas Hill Country. The extent and magnitude of the event has lowered from what occurred last night into the early morning hours, however some additional flash flood impacts are likely...and localized significant impacts remain possible,” the agency further added.

NWS stated that the Colorado River level at Bend, Texas, jumped about 12 feet at 3 AM local time, with life-threatening flash flooding ongoing or expected to begin.

“It is one of those set ups; there will definitely be heavy rainfall again tonight. Those areas down there are so sensitive, so that any type of heavy rainfall could cause a problem," Scott Kleebauer, a forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center, said, according to Bloomberg.