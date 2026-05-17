New USCIS signature error rule has a warning for H-1B, Green Card applicants

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services is rolling out a stricter signature verification policy that could have major consequences for H-1B visa applicants, green card seekers and employers sponsoring foreign workers.

Under the updated framework, USCIS may reject petitions missing valid signatures at intake.(AFP)

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According to an interim final rule issued by the US Department of Homeland Security, USCIS will gain broader authority to reject or deny immigration filings if signatures are later found to be invalid, even after applications have already been accepted for processing.

The new regulation was published in the Federal Register on May 11 and will take effect on July 10, 2026.

What changes under the new rule?

Under the updated framework, USCIS may reject petitions missing valid signatures at intake, or deny cases during adjudication if signature issues are discovered later.

The policy also allows the agency to retain filing fees after a denial and treat the case as fully adjudicated.

Also Read: US visa interview: Facing rejection fear? Ex-visa officer shares tips on do's and don'ts

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{{^usCountry}} That means applicants could potentially lose thousands of dollars in filing costs while also jeopardizing immigration benefits tied to the application. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That means applicants could potentially lose thousands of dollars in filing costs while also jeopardizing immigration benefits tied to the application. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The rule applies to immigration benefit requests filed on or after July 10. Which signatures may now trigger problems? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rule applies to immigration benefit requests filed on or after July 10. Which signatures may now trigger problems? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} DHS said the rule was introduced amid growing concerns over questionable or fraudulent signatures appearing on immigration forms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DHS said the rule was introduced amid growing concerns over questionable or fraudulent signatures appearing on immigration forms. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} USCIS clarified that handwritten signatures remain the standard requirement in most cases. Scanned copies of original wet-ink signatures, faxed versions and photocopies are still generally accepted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} USCIS clarified that handwritten signatures remain the standard requirement in most cases. Scanned copies of original wet-ink signatures, faxed versions and photocopies are still generally accepted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the agency warned that several commonly used formats could be considered invalid, including: copy-and-paste signatures

digitally generated signatures

signature stamps

reused signature images

and signatures submitted by unauthorized individuals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the agency warned that several commonly used formats could be considered invalid, including: copy-and-paste signatures

digitally generated signatures

signature stamps

reused signature images

and signatures submitted by unauthorized individuals {{/usCountry}}

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Electronic signatures will remain valid only in limited USCIS-authorized online filing systems.

Why H-1B and Green Card applicants should care

Immigration experts say the biggest shift is that signature problems may now resurface even after a filing receives a receipt notice from USCIS.

Previously, many applicants assumed acceptance meant technical signature issues had already been cleared. Under the new rule, officers can revisit signature validity later and deny the petition if problems are found.

The National Law Review noted that such denials could affect:

employment authorization timelines

lawful immigration status

priority dates

and work authorization validity

Employers urged to tighten compliance checks

The rule is expected to especially impact companies using digital workflows for immigration paperwork.

Legal experts are advising employers and HR departments to carefully review filing procedures, verify all required signature fields and maintain records of original wet-ink signatures wherever possible.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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