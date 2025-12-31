New Year’s Day 2026: Will USPS be open and will mail be delivered? Here's what to know

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will temporarily suspend operations nationwide on January 1, closing all post office locations for a full 24 hours in observance of New Year's Day, a federal holiday, as reported by The US Sun. The shutdown will pause retail services and mail delivery, with normal operations expected to resume the following day. The USPS will suspend operations nationwide on January 1 for New Year's Day.(AP File)

Will post offices be open on New Year's Eve?

Local post offices will remain open on December 31, New Year's Eve, with mail delivery operating as usual. As the holiday season winds down, many shoppers are rushing to return gifts before looming deadlines. Consumers will still be able to visit their neighbourhood post offices to send out packages and handle last-minute mailing needs ahead of the New Year's Day closure.

USPS also advised customers to check with their local post offices for specific New Year's Eve operating hours if they plan to mail packages, as schedules may vary by location. The Priority Mail service is still expected to be delivered on both December 31 and New Year's Day, despite the holiday closure, according to The US Sun.

When will USPS be closed next for a federal holiday?

In total, the Postal Service closes its retail locations 11 days each year to observe federal holidays. Following the New Year's Day shutdown, another 24-hour closure is scheduled for January 19 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with additional closures set for February 16 for Presidents' Day and May 25 for Memorial Day.

Moreover, FedEx will also observe the New Year's Day holiday, with its locations closed on January 1, while operating modified service schedules on December 31.