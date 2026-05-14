Tornado warning New York: Syracuse sees thunderstorms move in; Jefferson, Oswego counties on alert

A tornado warning was sounded for South central Jefferson County and North central Oswego County in New York on Wednesday.

A tornado warning was reportedly sounded for parts of New York state. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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“Heads up for those south of Watertown. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Tornado Warning for... South central Jefferson County in central New York... North central Oswego County in central New York... * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 507 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sandy Island Beach State Park, moving northeast at 30 mph,” wrote Bill Kardas, Chief Meteorologist for NewsChannel 2.

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“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Adams, Selkirk Shores State Park, Sandy Creek, Lacona, Mannsville, Ellisburg, Montario Point, and Port Ontario. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 37 and 41,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The weather expert further said “TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.” He also shared a map of the areas likely to be hit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather expert further said “TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.” He also shared a map of the areas likely to be hit. {{/usCountry}}

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“This will head north of Rome and Utica,” he added. The National Weather Service warned of severe thunderstorms. “Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Syracuse NY, Fairmount NY and Baldwinsville NY until 5:45 PM EDT,” NWS wrote on X.

Meanwhile, visuals were shared showing dark clouds forming over Syracuse.

Tornado warning New York: Photos from Syracuse, and more

“Gorgeous view of the severe-warned line of thunderstorms moving into the Syracuse, NY area,” one person wrote.

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Another added “Durhamville looking NE.”

Another person shared a video where thunder could be heard rumbling.

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“It was great to hear thunder from this storm that moved through State College,” they wrote. A local news channel also shared a timelapse of clouds over Syracuse amid the severe thunderstorm warning from NWS.

Several people reacted to the news of the tornado warning in New York state. “Idk why I love severe weather so much... out west i like to park my truck and watch lightning dance across the sky and tornados...,” one wrote. Another added “Brewerton had a tornado warning."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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