Tornado warning New York: Syracuse sees thunderstorms move in; Jefferson, Oswego counties on alert
A tornado warning was sounded for South central Jefferson County and North central Oswego County in New York, and photos showed dark clouds over Syracuse.
A tornado warning was sounded for South central Jefferson County and North central Oswego County in New York on Wednesday.
“Heads up for those south of Watertown. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Tornado Warning for... South central Jefferson County in central New York... North central Oswego County in central New York... * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 507 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sandy Island Beach State Park, moving northeast at 30 mph,” wrote Bill Kardas, Chief Meteorologist for NewsChannel 2.
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“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Adams, Selkirk Shores State Park, Sandy Creek, Lacona, Mannsville, Ellisburg, Montario Point, and Port Ontario. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 37 and 41,” he added.
The weather expert further said “TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.” He also shared a map of the areas likely to be hit.{{/usCountry}}
The weather expert further said “TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.” He also shared a map of the areas likely to be hit.{{/usCountry}}
“This will head north of Rome and Utica,” he added. The National Weather Service warned of severe thunderstorms. “Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Syracuse NY, Fairmount NY and Baldwinsville NY until 5:45 PM EDT,” NWS wrote on X.
Meanwhile, visuals were shared showing dark clouds forming over Syracuse.
Tornado warning New York: Photos from Syracuse, and more
“Gorgeous view of the severe-warned line of thunderstorms moving into the Syracuse, NY area,” one person wrote.
Another added “Durhamville looking NE.”
Another person shared a video where thunder could be heard rumbling.
“It was great to hear thunder from this storm that moved through State College,” they wrote. A local news channel also shared a timelapse of clouds over Syracuse amid the severe thunderstorm warning from NWS.
Several people reacted to the news of the tornado warning in New York state. “Idk why I love severe weather so much... out west i like to park my truck and watch lightning dance across the sky and tornados...,” one wrote. Another added “Brewerton had a tornado warning."