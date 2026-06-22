Newton tornado: Video shows massive twister on ground in Jasper County, Illinois; Willow Hill, Hutsonville on alert

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a tornado over Newton, Illinois, at 4:12 pm CDT, moving northeast at 35 mph and remaining on the ground until 4:30 pm CDT. A large twister was spotted near Newton in Jasper County, with residents in Willow Hill and surrounding areas urged to take cover immediately.

A tornado was reported on the ground near Newton in Jasper County on Sunday afternoon as storms tore across eastern Illinois. (Representational)(Unsplash)

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The storm warning extends to west-central Crawford County and eastern Jasper County, including Yale, Sam Parr State Park, Hunt City, and the Sam Parr State Fish and Wildlife Area.

Video posted by weather account Max Velocity showed a large dark funnel over the Newton area as the storm pushed northeast.

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Warning moved from Newton toward Willow Hill, Hutsonville and Ste. Marie

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{{^usCountry}} The initial 4:03 pm warning described radar-indicated rotation near Newton, moving northeast at 40 mph. Nine minutes later, the NWS said the tornado was confirmed over Newton. By 4:34 pm, a new tornado warning was issued for parts of Clark and Crawford counties, with the confirmed tornado then located near Oblong, or about nine miles northwest of Robinson, still moving northeast at 35 mph. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initial 4:03 pm warning described radar-indicated rotation near Newton, moving northeast at 40 mph. Nine minutes later, the NWS said the tornado was confirmed over Newton. By 4:34 pm, a new tornado warning was issued for parts of Clark and Crawford counties, with the confirmed tornado then located near Oblong, or about nine miles northwest of Robinson, still moving northeast at 35 mph. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hutsonville and Ste. Marie was listed in the storm’s path around 4:50 pm CDT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hutsonville and Ste. Marie was listed in the storm’s path around 4:50 pm CDT. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The alert was marked “Extreme” with “Immediate” urgency, warning of a damaging tornado and quarter-size hail. It said flying debris could threaten anyone caught without shelter and that mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. The warning said the tornado posed a risk of flying debris and likely damage to roofs, windows, vehicles and trees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alert was marked “Extreme” with “Immediate” urgency, warning of a damaging tornado and quarter-size hail. It said flying debris could threaten anyone caught without shelter and that mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. The warning said the tornado posed a risk of flying debris and likely damage to roofs, windows, vehicles and trees. {{/usCountry}}

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The NWS told residents to “TAKE COVER NOW” and move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Willow Hill was listed as being in the tornado’s path around 4:15 pm CDT. Other locations named in the warning included Yale, Hunt City and Sam Parr State Park.

Residents are advised to seek immediate shelter in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a substantial building, avoiding windows, as the storm is also expected to impact Ste. Marie, Robinson, Flat Rock, and Palestine.

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The NWS has asked that Go to the nearest substantial shelter and shield yourself from flying debris if you are outside, in a mobile home, or in a car.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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