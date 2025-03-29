Next full moon in April: When will the Super Pink Moon illuminate the spring sky in the US?

As April brings warmer spring nights, skywatchers are in for a special treat with the dazzling Super Pink Moon lighting up the sky. This vibrant full moon, known for its striking appearance, will be the highlight of the month’s celestial events. While meteor showers and planetary alignments will add to the spectacle, the Super Pink Moon promises to be the true star of the show. The Super Pink Moon, peaking on April 12, 2025, promises a stunning sight for skywatchers.(Representational Image- Unsplash )

When will the Super Pink Moon appear?

The Super Pink Moon will illuminate the night sky during the second week of April. It is commonly known as the pink moon and is named after the wild ground phlox which is a type of flowers that cover the majority of areas in North America with its pink and purple hues, as reported by the USA Herald.

The moon will not itself pink and is called a Supermoon solely because of its proximity to the Earth as it appears larger and brighter. The full moon of April is also known by many other traditional names such as Frog Moon, Sugar Maker Moon, and Breaking Ice Moon.

The Super Pink Moon will reach its peak on April 12, 2025, at 8:22 p.m. EDT (00:22 GMT on April 13, 2025). To fully appreciate this stunning spring spectacle, find an open space and watch as the Moon rises above the horizon. At this moment, it will appear larger than usual, thanks to the Moon illusion, and will glow with a warm golden hue, as reported by Almanac.

Other celestial events to occur in April

After a three-month hiatus, the Lyrid meteor shower will return to light up the night sky. Peaking on the night of Monday, April 21, and continuing into the early hours of Tuesday, April 22, this meteor shower is expected to deliver up to 20 meteors per hour, provided the viewing conditions are ideal. It is a great opportunity for stargazers to catch some shooting stars during this annual celestial event.