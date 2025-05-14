NFL 2025 international games: How to book tickets for London, Berlin, Madrid and Brazil match-ups

In the 2025 season, the NFL is hosting seven international games in Brazil, the UK, Germany, and Spain. The schedule for these games was released recently, and fans will be able to book their tickets and enjoy some American football action on foreign soil. Several high-profile teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and the New York Jets, will travel for the international games. The NFL will host 7 international games this season(AP)

NFL International Games 2025 schedule

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers – September 5, 2025, Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil

Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – September 28, 2025, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns – October 5, 2025, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets – October 12, 2025, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – October 19, 2025, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts – November 9, 2025, Allianz Arena, Berlin, Germany

Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins – November 16, 2025, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

How to Book Tickets

Register Interest on Official NFL Platforms:

Visit the NFL’s international ticketing page (nfl.com/international/tickets) or venue-specific sites:

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London): Register at tottenhamhotspur.com/nfl for the Vikings-Browns and Broncos-Jets games.

Wembley Stadium (London): Sign up at wembleystadium.com for the Rams-Jaguars game.

Aviva Stadium (Dublin): Check avivastadium.ie for Vikings-Steelers ticket updates.

Allianz Arena (Berlin): Monitor allianz-arena.com for Falcons-Colts ticket alerts.

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Madrid): Visit realmadrid.com for Commanders-Dolphins ticketing.

Corinthians Arena (São Paulo): Check nfl.com/brasil or corinthians.com.br for Chiefs-Chargers updates.

Registering early ensures priority access or notifications when tickets go on sale, typically in June 2025.

Purchase Through Team Websites:

Check the official websites of the participating teams (eg. chiefs.com, vikings.com, jets.com, dolphins.com) for direct ticket sales or links to authorized vendors like Ticketmaster. Teams often release tickets to season ticket holders first, then to the public.

Use Authorized Ticketing Partners:

Ticketmaster: The primary vendor for NFL international games in London, Dublin, Berlin, and Madrid. Visit ticketmaster.co.uk (London), ticketmaster.ie (Dublin), ticketmaster.de (Berlin), or ticketmaster.es (Madrid).

SeatGeek: Offers deals on NFL tickets, including international games. Use promo codes like “SKEWCAR” for discounts, as promoted on X.

NFL UK: For London games, nfluk.com sells tickets but often sells out within an hour. Register early for access.

On Location: For Brazil, onlocationexp.com may offer premium packages, including tickets and hospitality.

Monitor Secondary Marketplaces:

If tickets sell out, check resale platforms like StubHub, Viagogo, or SeatGeek a few days before the game, as fans unable to attend may resell. Prices may be higher, so compare with official sources.

Sign Up for Ticket Updates:

Register on NFL and venue websites for email alerts about ticket sale dates and presale opportunities. For example, the NFL’s international games page offers links to sign up for each game’s updates.

Key Considerations

Timing: Ticket sales typically begin in June 2025, with presales for registered fans or season ticket holders. London games often sell out quickly, within an hour for NFL UK sales.

Pricing: Expect prices to start at £50-£100 for London games, €60-€120 for Berlin and Madrid, €40-€80 for Dublin, and R$200-R$500 for São Paulo, based on past international game trends. Premium seats or hospitality packages cost more.

Availability: Dublin, Berlin, and Madrid are new markets, so demand may be high but less competitive than London. São Paulo’s game may have limited public tickets due to its primetime status.