Nicholas Brendon cause of death: Actor battled Cauda Equina Syndrome and heart problems

Nicholas Brendon, actor best known for his role as Xander Harris on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer," passed away Friday at the age of 54. Nicholas Brendon passed away on Friday. (X)

Nicholas Brendon cause of death Brendon died in his sleep of natural causes, his family confirmed.

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon,” his family said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create.”

“Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was,” they continued. “While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support.”

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Nicholas Brendon health issues Nicholas Brendon had faced several significant health challenges over the years, including:

Cauda equina syndrome — A serious spinal condition involving nerve compression in the lower back. It caused severe pain, limited mobility, and at one point led to temporary paralysis. He underwent multiple spinal surgeries.

Heart-related issues — In 2022, Brendon experienced a cardiac incident involving tachycardia/arrhythmia (an abnormally fast or irregular heartbeat) and was later diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

At the time, his sister shared an update on social media, saying.

“Nicky sends his love and wanted me to apologize that he hasn’t been going live as much lately and to give everyone an update. Nicky is doing fine now but he had to be rushed to emergency about two weeks ago because of a cardiac incident (tachycardia/arrhythmia).”