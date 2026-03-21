Nicholas Brendon: All on twin brother Kelly Donovan, ex-wives Tressa DiFiglia and Moonda Tee

Nicholas Brendon, best known for portraying Xander Harris on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died at the age of 54. His family told The Hollywood Reporter that he passed in his sleep of natural causes and described him as “passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create." Brendon is survived by his identical twin, Kelly Donovan, who was born three minutes apart. (IMDb)

Brendon’s role as Xander Harris over seven seasons of Buffy helped redefine the “nerd” archetype in popular culture. He also appeared in the cult film Psycho Beach Party in 2000 alongside Lauren Ambrose and Amy Adams, and had recurring roles on Criminal Minds as well as the Fox sitcom Kitchen Confidential.

Reflecting on the impact of his role, Brendon told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 that fans often said, “Man, you got me laid a lot in high school. You made it cool to be a nerd and awkward and funny.”

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Twin brother Kelly Donovan Brendon is survived by his identical twin, Kelly Donovan, who was born three minutes apart.

Donovan did not pursue acting full-time but appeared with Brendon in two episodes of Buffy, including the 2000 episode “The Replacement”, in which Xander was split into two versions. One, representing his virtues, portrayed by Donovan, and the other his flaws, played by Brendon.

Marriages and personal life Brendon was married twice. His first marriage to Tressa DiFiglia lasted from 2001 to 2006, and he later married Moonda Tee in 2014; that marriage ended within months, according to People.

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Following his death, his family emphasized his artistic pursuits and personal growth rather than focusing on marital details, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Public struggles and recovery In his 30s, Brendon faced public struggles with substance abuse and mental health, including multiple arrests for charges such as felony vandalism and corporal injury to a spouse. He openly discussed these challenges on Dr. Phil and issued public apologies, demonstrating his efforts toward recovery, according to People.

Born in 1971 in Los Angeles as Nicholas Brendon Schultz, he initially pursued acting to manage a stutter and later served as a spokesperson for the Stuttering Foundation of America.