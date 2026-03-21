Nicholas Brendon net worth: Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Xander Harris, Criminal Minds actor's wealth in focus after death

Nicholas Brendon, best known for playing Xander Harris on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and his recurring role in Criminal Minds, has died at the age of 54. The news of his demise was shared by his family on Friday via a public statement. Nicholas Brendon died of natural causes at the age of 54, (X/@dom_lucre)

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was. While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support,” they said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

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While Brendon died of natural causes, it was revealed that he had suffered a heart attack in 2023 and had been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. He also had cauda equina syndrome – a medical emergency caused by severe compression of the nerve roots at the base of the spinal cord – which led to many spinal surgeries.

Apart from Buffy, which was the highlight of his career, and the recurring gig on Criminal Minds, Brendon appeared in movies like Unholy and Demon Island. He was also seen on Kitchen Confidential. Here's all you need to know about Hollywood actor Nicholas Brendon's net worth.

Nicholas Brendon net worth Brendon's net worth as of 2026 is estimated to be about $3 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

As per IMDb his salary for Buffy was $300,000, though this remains unverified. Brendon also played Kevin Lynch in Criminal Minds, a FBI technical analyst who often helped out the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). He was set up as the love interest of primary technical analyst, Penelope Garcia. The two characters began dating in Season 3 and broke up in Season 7.

Brendon went on to appear in episodes up to Season 10. Given he was a guest star, reports indicate that his salary would have been negotiated on an episode to episode basis. Discussions on forums like Quora indicate that one could earn between $5,000 and $15,000 as a guest star on Criminal Minds.