Nicholas Riccio: 5 interesting things about Karoline Leavitt's husband after sweet baby announcement

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday announced the birth of her second child, a girl named Viviana, with her husband Nicholas Riccio. The 28-year-old had earlier delayed her maternity leave following an alleged assassination attempt on President Donald Trump.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio, left, pose for photographers(AP)

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"On May 1st, Viviana aka 'Vivi' joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love," Leavitt said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. "She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble."

Leavitt and Riccio are now parents to two children, including their first son Nicholas Robert Riccio, known as ‘Niko’.

However, what has surprised several social media users and voters the most is the massive age gap between Leavitt and her husband. Nicholas Riccio is 60 years old.

Read More: Karoline Leavitt's children: A look at her family as she welcomes baby girl Viviana

5 interesting things to know about Nicholas Riccio

He built a real estate business in New Hampshire

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{{^usCountry}} Before becoming known publicly through his relationship with Leavitt, Riccio built a career in real estate. Raised in Hudson, New Hampshire, as one of four siblings, he attended Plymouth State University after high school. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before becoming known publicly through his relationship with Leavitt, Riccio built a career in real estate. Raised in Hudson, New Hampshire, as one of four siblings, he attended Plymouth State University after high school. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Riccio later entered the real estate business after taking a property course and eventually launched Riccio Enterprises. He reportedly owns more than 15 rental buildings in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Riccio later entered the real estate business after taking a property course and eventually launched Riccio Enterprises. He reportedly owns more than 15 rental buildings in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also previously spoke about experiencing financial insecurity during his younger years while attending college. He met Leavitt during her 2022 congressional campaign {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also previously spoke about experiencing financial insecurity during his younger years while attending college. He met Leavitt during her 2022 congressional campaign {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Leavitt and Riccio first crossed paths while she was running for Congress in New Hampshire in 2022. “A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband,” she once recalled. “I was speaking. We met, and we were acquainted as friends." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leavitt and Riccio first crossed paths while she was running for Congress in New Hampshire in 2022. “A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband,” she once recalled. “I was speaking. We met, and we were acquainted as friends." {{/usCountry}}

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Leavitt ultimately won the Republican nomination in the race but lost the general election to Chris Pappas.

Their 32-year age gap

One of the most talked-about aspects of their relationship has been the 32-year age difference between them. Riccio is 60, while Leavitt is 28. During an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, Leavitt addressed the public fascination surrounding the gap.

“I mean, it's a very atypical love story, but he's incredible,” she said. She also explained why the relationship worked for her personally and professionally.

“He's built a very successful business himself, so now he's fully supportive of me building my success in my career," she said.

Leavitt later revealed that discussing the age gap with her parents initially was difficult.

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"But then, of course, once they got to know him and saw who he is as a man, and his character and how much he adores me, I think it became quite easy for them," she said while appearing on Pod Force One. "And now we're all friends. I mean, it's a typical family relationship. My husband has such respect for my parents and the way that they raised me, and we all have a lot of fun together when they come to visit."

The couple now share two children

Leavitt and Riccio became parents for the first time in July 2024 when their son Niko was born.

Just days later, Leavitt returned to work after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

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The couple recently welcomed their second child, daughter Viviana “Vivi.”

“She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister," Leavitt wrote on Instagram. "We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble.”

The baby announcement came shortly after Leavitt and Riccio were reportedly evacuated during an active shooter situation connected to the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April.

They married just before Trump’s inauguration

Although Riccio proposed in December 2023, the couple waited more than a year before officially tying the knot.

Leavitt publicly revealed the engagement with a social media post showing Riccio proposing on one knee in New Hampshire. Their wedding eventually took place in January 2025 at Wentworth By the Sea Country Club, only days before Trump’s second presidential inauguration.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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