Nick Fuentes pepper spray incident: 2024 video of podcaster spraying, shoving woman down stairs sparks fury: ‘Pure evil’

A video of political commentator Nick Fuentes pepper-spraying and pushing a woman at his doorstep has surfaced days after the woman filed a civil lawsuit against the podcaster. The woman is seeking damages for the alleged 2024 attack after criminal battery charges against Fuentes were dropped.

Nick Fuentes pepper spray incident: 2024 video of podcaster spraying, shoving woman down stairs sparks fury(X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Marla Rose accused Fuentes of pushing her down the stairs and breaking six of her ribs. She decided to transition to civil litigation, citing a lack of proof that Fuentes completed a previous deferred prosecution agreement, per Koranmanado.

The incident

A Berwyn Police Department report claimed that the altercation started when Rose arrived unannounced at Fuentes’ doorstep and started knocking on the door. Rose was reported furious about a November 5, 2025, viral X post by Fuentes which read, “Your body, my choice. Forever.”

Read More | 'Covering up Epstein Files…': Far‑right influencer Nick Fuentes blasts Trump over Iran strikes, says 'vote Democrat'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Berwyn Police Department’s incident report, obtained by The Chicago Sun-Times, stated that Rose repeatedly knocked on Fuentes’ door until he answered. There was a quick, heated exchange, and Fuentes allegedly sprayed pepper spray toward Rose and pushed her, resulting in a broken cellphone and other minor injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Berwyn Police Department’s incident report, obtained by The Chicago Sun-Times, stated that Rose repeatedly knocked on Fuentes’ door until he answered. There was a quick, heated exchange, and Fuentes allegedly sprayed pepper spray toward Rose and pushed her, resulting in a broken cellphone and other minor injuries. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Many slammed Fuentes in the comment section of the video. “Nick is a piece of garbage and us normal folks on the right do not claim him,” one user wrote, while another said, “Fuentes is either a monster or scared out of his wits. In any case, he is a b....d. He acts as he talks.”

One user commented, “Wow. The amount of people defending a male peppering spraying a female that is showing no intentions of hurting him physically, and then shoving her down the steps onto concrete, is sickening. Look at these people below. They must be “gropers”.” “Just another reason for him to go to prison,” wrote a user.

Rose later filed a complaint with the local police, and Fuentes was subsequently arrested. However, he was released on bond the same day.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fuentes, under the plea agreement, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor battery charge and was placed on supervised probation. According to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office disposition summary, the charge was to be dismissed upon successful fulfillment of a set of terms by January 23, 2026.

Read More | Charlie Kirk bullet row: Nick Fuentes slams Candace Owens amid Tyler Robinson trial; ‘misrepresents information’

The terms for Fuentes’ plea agreement reportedly included:

Completing 75 hours of community service

Enrolling in and finishing an anger management course

Paying $635 in restitution to Rose for her damaged phone

Delivering a formal apology to Rose in open court

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rose’s civil lawsuit seeks $10,000 for physical and emotional damages, including the cost of a home security system.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON