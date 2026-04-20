Nick Shirley claims ‘death threats’ are making it dangerous to stay at hotels, ‘The fraudsters are angry’

Content creator and independent journalist Nick Shirley, who made headlines last year after reportedly exposing a massive fraud involving taxpayer dollars in Minnesota's daycare system, has now alleged that it is getting increasingly dangerous for him to stay at hotels due to constant doxxing and killing plots. In a series of social media posts last year, Shirley shared videos to draw attention to many prominent figures on the right, prompting conversations around fraud and government oversight in public assistance programs.

Nick Shirley claims ‘death threats’ are making it difficult to stay at hotels (REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare)(REUTERS)

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Read More | Minnesota fraud row update: 98 people charged, more than 60 found guilty; Pam Bondi gives shoutout to Nick Shirley

Appearing on Fox News recently, Shirley said that the date is coming up when someone allegedly planned an assassination attempt on him.

‘Danger is real’

"I've had death threats, and one of them was even very specific about the date. It's actually supposed to be coming up very soon, the date that they said they'd kill me,” Shirley said, adding, “Danger is real. Like, for instance, last time I was in California, a few trips back, people were trying to dox my location live. I was at a hotel, and people were up on Reddit group chat saying where I was staying."

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{{^usCountry}} "And it's happened a few times now, so it's almost even dangerous for me to go stay at hotels, because you can get doxed really quick, and people can find out where you're at. You get constant death threats from people. The fraudsters are angry,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "And it's happened a few times now, so it's almost even dangerous for me to go stay at hotels, because you can get doxed really quick, and people can find out where you're at. You get constant death threats from people. The fraudsters are angry,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shirley added, “You just get all these death threats. You get doxing. But the majority of the public are very thankful. When I'm out in public, so many people come up to me and say thank you. It's actually interesting. At Sacramento, when I was just there, so many people were saying thank you. But the people inside the [legislative] building, they all hate me, because I'm exposing their corruption. But the people love me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shirley added, “You just get all these death threats. You get doxing. But the majority of the public are very thankful. When I'm out in public, so many people come up to me and say thank you. It's actually interesting. At Sacramento, when I was just there, so many people were saying thank you. But the people inside the [legislative] building, they all hate me, because I'm exposing their corruption. But the people love me.” {{/usCountry}}

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Last year, Shirley claimed that corruption is rampant in Minnesota, specifically exposing a Somali-run daycare fraud. He sought accountability from public representatives and leaders.

Amid the Minnesota fraud row highlighted by Shirley, Tim Walz dropped his re-election campaign. Walz made the decision to drop out of the race despite being the clear frontrunner and winning a second term in 2022 by eight points, the New York Post previously reported.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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