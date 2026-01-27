Edit Profile
    Nicki Minaj to appear at Trump's high-profile summit amid controversial MAGA shift

    Nicki Minaj is set to speak at a Treasury event on 'Trump Accounts' for children's investments.

    Published on: Jan 27, 2026 11:27 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    Nicki Minaj is at a pivotal moment in her shift towards MAGA. The 43-year-old rapper, who sparked controversy among her fanbase when she attended a conservative Turning Point USA event in December, is reaffirming her support for President Donald Trump. She is scheduled to be one of several speakers at an upcoming event organised by the Treasury Department.

    Nicki Minaj's support for Donald Trump continues as she prepares to speak at a Treasury Department event promoting investment accounts for children. (Getty Images via AFP)
    Nicki Minaj's support for Donald Trump continues as she prepares to speak at a Treasury Department event promoting investment accounts for children. (Getty Images via AFP)

    The announcement comes days after Minaj faced backlash for hurling homophobic slur at journalist Don Lemon over his coverage of anti-ICE church protest.

    All on Trump's high profile summit

    The summit aims to raise awareness about “Trump Accounts,” a new pilot initiative from the administration that will provide investment accounts for children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, featuring a one-time deposit of $1000.

    “The true meaning of paying it forward. Early financial literacy & financial support for our children will give them a major head start in life. In some cases, they will end up teaching their very own parents how to invest & what to invest in. This makes me very happy,” the rapper wrote on X, confirming her upcoming appearance.

    Besides Minaj, other personalities who will appear at the summit include former "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary and Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr's wife Cheryl Hines. .

    Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will also address the summit.

    Petition against Nicki Minaj

    Minaj's recent appearance occurs amidst the excitement surrounding her newfound association with the Trump administration. On December 21, she engaged in a discussion with conservative personality Erika Kirk at the AmericaFest conference hosted by Turning Point USA in Phoenix, where she expressed her admiration for both Trump and Vice President JD Vance, highlighting their relatability.

    In the wake of her appearance with Kirk, a petition urging Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport the rapper has amassed over 53,000 signatures.

    • Shweta Kukreti
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Kukreti

      Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk

