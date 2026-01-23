Don Lemon charges: What to know on the magistrate judge refusing to sign DOJ's complaint

As charges against the activists involved in the protests at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday were announced, a huge update emerged on whether Don Lemon, the former CNN anchor, could be charged for his alleged role in the protest. Independent journalist and former CNN host, Don Lemon. (REUTERS)

CBS News first reported that the Department of Justice (DOJ) tried to pursue charges against Don Lemon, but it fell through after a Minnesota federal magistrate judge refused to sign the DOJ's complaint. As of Thursday afternoon, the DOJ has announced the arrest of three activists: Nekima Levy Armstrong, Chauntyll Louisa Allen and William Kelly.

Some social media accounts are claiming that the magistrate judge in question is Zia Faruqi, however, the information if false. Faruqi serves as a federal magistrate judge in Louisiana, not Minnesota. The identity of the judge involved in signing the DOJ's complaints today has not been identified.

For instance, here's a popular X account that claims that the judge involved in the case was Faruqi.