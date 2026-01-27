Melania Trump breaks silence amid protests against ICE crackdown in Minnesota: ‘I’m against the…’

First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday emphasized the need for “unity” in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and encouraged anti-ICE protesters to “demonstrate peacefully”. Melania Trump stressed the importance of unity in Minneapolis and encouraged peaceful protests against ICE. (Bloomberg)

Amid uproar over killing of two US citizens by federal agents in Minnesota, Melania stated in an interview with Fox News’ “Fox & Friends”, “We need to unify. I’m calling for unity.”

“I know my husband, the president, had a great call yesterday with the governor and the mayor, and they’re working together to make it peaceful and without riots,” Melania stated. “I’m against the violence.”

“Please, if we protest, protest in peace and we need to unify in these times,” the First Lady added.

Her appeal came a day after President Donald Trump disclosed that he had engaged in “very good” conversations with Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, in light of the rising violence following the death of protester Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE agents.

Trump sends Tom Homan to Minnesota Trump also mentioned that he is dispatching White House Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota, which he stated Walz is “happy” about.

A representative from Walz’s office informed KSTP that the conversation was “productive.”

The spokesperson said that Walz requested Trump to scale back the immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota and permit independent inquiries into several shootings of Minnesotans by federal agents.

A federal judge is currently considering arguments regarding whether she should temporarily suspend the immigration crackdown in Minnesota, which has resulted in the fatal shootings of two US citizens by federal agents.

Earlier this month, the state of Minnesota, along with the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, just five days after Renee Good was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

The recent shooting of Alex Pretti by a Border Patrol officer on Saturday has intensified the urgency of the case.