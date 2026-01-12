Who is Elijah Schaffer? MAGA influencer ridicules ‘Indian accent’ of GOP leader, ‘Texas is turning into Mumbai and…’
MAGA influencer Elijah Schaffer slammed Texas GOP chairman Abraham George for Indian accent.
MAGA influencer Elijah Schaffer ridiculed the Indian accent of Abraham George, the chairman of the Texas GOP, asserting that Texas increasingly resembles Mumbai due to the actions of the Republican Party.
“The Texas GOP is lead by an Indian with an Indian accent. Now you know why Texas is turning into Mumbai and the center of H1B immigration fraud. Our own party is orchestrating it, it’s not just the Democrats. Indians are loyal to their race & non Indian politicians are paid off,” Elijah stated on X.
Here's what Abraham George said
The MAGA influencer's controversial remark came as he shared Abraham's video, saying: “In Texas, your God-given right to protect yourself, your family, and your property is non-negotiable. Texas law stands firmly behind stand-your-ground, Castle Doctrine, and Constitutional Carry."
“Touch a Texan’s life or property, and you’ll face the full weight of the Second Amendment. We defend the defender,” he added.
While politicians of Indian descent, such as Vivek Ramaswamy, encounter racist assaults in the US due to their Hindu faith, Abraham George identifies as a Christian. He was appointed as the chairman in 2024 following his loss in the 2023 Republican primary for Texas's 89th House district.
Indian population in US
The dynamic and significant community of Indians residing in the United States ranks as the second-largest Asian community in the nation. Approximately 5.2 million individuals of Indian heritage consider the US their home, making Indian Americans account for about 21% of the Asian demographic in the US, as per an evaluation of data from the US Census Bureau and the American Community Survey conducted by the Pew Research Centre.
According to the analysis report from the Pew Research Centre, the Indian community encompasses individuals in the US who identify themselves as Indian. This group includes those who trace their origins to India, comprising both immigrants from India and individuals born in the US or other locations.
Who is Elijah Schaffer?
Elijah Schaffer is a podcaster, journalist, online personality, and commentator. However, there is limited information available online regarding his early life or career paths prior to his entry into content creation. Nevertheless, he is primarily recognized for his podcast, Slightly Offensive With Elijah Schaffer, where he discusses controversial subjects with his candid viewpoints. He gained significant attention during the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, following the death of George Floyd.
Schaffer was also among the rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He even shared images of emails from a computer located in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.