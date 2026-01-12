Who is Elijah Schaffer? MAGA influencer ridicules ‘Indian accent’ of GOP leader, ‘Texas is turning into Mumbai and…’

MAGA influencer Elijah Schaffer ridiculed the Indian accent of Abraham George, the chairman of the Texas GOP, asserting that Texas increasingly resembles Mumbai due to the actions of the Republican Party. Elijah Schaffer, a controversial podcaster, gained notoriety during the Black Lives Matter movement and for participating in the Capitol riots.

“The Texas GOP is lead by an Indian with an Indian accent. Now you know why Texas is turning into Mumbai and the center of H1B immigration fraud. Our own party is orchestrating it, it’s not just the Democrats. Indians are loyal to their race & non Indian politicians are paid off,” Elijah stated on X.

Here's what Abraham George said The MAGA influencer's controversial remark came as he shared Abraham's video, saying: “In Texas, your God-given right to protect yourself, your family, and your property is non-negotiable. Texas law stands firmly behind stand-your-ground, Castle Doctrine, and Constitutional Carry."

“Touch a Texan’s life or property, and you’ll face the full weight of the Second Amendment. We defend the defender,” he added.

While politicians of Indian descent, such as Vivek Ramaswamy, encounter racist assaults in the US due to their Hindu faith, Abraham George identifies as a Christian. He was appointed as the chairman in 2024 following his loss in the 2023 Republican primary for Texas's 89th House district.

