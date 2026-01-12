Is Frisco ISD school safe now? Parents, staff alerted after threatening emails

Several campuses within Frisco ISD on Monday received threatening emails, as stated in a letter addressed to parents and staff. Frisco ISD campuses were placed on secure status after receiving threatening emails (Frisco ISD)

In the letter, Frisco ISD informed that administrators promptly alerted the Frisco Police Department and initiated safety protocols, placing all campuses in a “secure status” while the investigation is ongoing, CBS News reported.

School officials stated that they currently consider the threat to be “non-credible.”

“The Frisco Police Department has reviewed the information and currently believes the threat to be non-credible,” read a statement from Frisco ISD. “Campus School Resource Officers and principals are conducting perimeter checks at each campus, and police and district administrators remain on-site to continue monitoring and securing school facilities.”

Frisco ISD urges parents to avoid sending kids to campus Amid the investigation, the district has urged parents to refrain from sending their children to campus, and any students who have not yet arrived are advised to remain at home.

Students already present on campus will stay there until law enforcement provides guidance that allows the district to return to normal operations.

“We understand that any report of a threat can be unsettling. Please know that the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority. Our established safety protocols were immediately implemented and are functioning as designed. Frisco ISD and the Frisco Police Department take all threats seriously and respond promptly,” the letter read.

The district also reminded students and parents that issuing a threat against schools constitutes a “serious offense under Texas law and can result in severe legal consequences.”

Frisco ISD has not disclosed any further details regarding the investigation.