Who is Alexander Duncan? Texas Republican ripped by Indian-American entrepreneur for ‘demonic gods’ jibe aimed at Hindus

Texas GOP leader Alexander Duncan has once more incited anti-Hindu animosity by disparaging a Hindu temple in Texas, stating that "this does not belong in Texas."

In response to a video showcasing the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, where the videographer expressed admiration for the temple's beauty and how it evoked feelings of being in India, Duncan remarked that such temples are unwelcome in Texas.

“This does not belong in Texas! We do not need or want temples in our state that are used to worship false, demonic gods and idols. “You shall have no other gods before me.” Exodus 20:3,” Duncan stated in a post on X.

Duncan sparks row with anti-temples remark This is not the first time that Duncan has sparked a row with his anti-Hindu remarks. Earlier, he faced backlash for labeling Hanuman as a “false god” and denouncing the 90-foot Hanuman statue in Texas.

Duncan's post gained significant traction, with social media users denouncing “idol worship” as malevolent and holding Texas Governor George Abbott accountable for the situation.

“I rebuke these false idols in Texas and proclaim, with the authority of Jesus Christ, that Texas is a Christian state,” one person said.

“It is EVIL in our state,” another wrote.