Who is Alexander Duncan? Texas Republican ripped by Indian-American entrepreneur for ‘demonic gods’ jibe aimed at Hindus
Texas GOP leader Duncan's disparaging comments about a Hindu temple have drawn criticism from an Indian entrepreneur.
Texas GOP leader Alexander Duncan has once more incited anti-Hindu animosity by disparaging a Hindu temple in Texas, stating that “this does not belong in Texas.”
In response to a video showcasing the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, where the videographer expressed admiration for the temple's beauty and how it evoked feelings of being in India, Duncan remarked that such temples are unwelcome in Texas.
“This does not belong in Texas! We do not need or want temples in our state that are used to worship false, demonic gods and idols. “You shall have no other gods before me.” Exodus 20:3,” Duncan stated in a post on X.
Duncan sparks row with anti-temples remark
This is not the first time that Duncan has sparked a row with his anti-Hindu remarks. Earlier, he faced backlash for labeling Hanuman as a “false god” and denouncing the 90-foot Hanuman statue in Texas.
Duncan's post gained significant traction, with social media users denouncing “idol worship” as malevolent and holding Texas Governor George Abbott accountable for the situation.
“I rebuke these false idols in Texas and proclaim, with the authority of Jesus Christ, that Texas is a Christian state,” one person said.
“It is EVIL in our state,” another wrote.
Alexander Duncan faces backlash from Indian-American entrepreneur
An entrepreneur of Indian descent criticized Duncan's bigotry, stating that if Republicans persist with such attitudes, an increasing amount of money and votes will shift towards the Democrats.
“Thankfully Gov Abbott is not a bigot & bible is not the United States Constitution. Hindu American population in Texas will touch a million in a few years. We vote in high numbers & have high median incomes. Such bigotry will only mean more money and votes will go to Dems. Go on,” Ram Prasad stated on X.
Texas is among the states that have a significant Indian population. Around 960,000 people from the Indian community reside in California, which constitutes 20% of the total Indian population in the United States, estimated at 4.9 million, as per Pew Research.
Other states with substantial Indian populations include Texas with 570,000, New Jersey with 440,000, New York with 390,000, and Illinois with 270,000. The metropolitan areas that host the largest Indian populations are New York with 710,000, Dallas with 270,000, and San Francisco with 260,000.