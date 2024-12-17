Menu Explore
No presidential immunity for Trump in hush money case

Reuters | | Posted by Ashima Grover
Dec 17, 2024 06:08 AM IST

Judge rejects Donald Trump's bid to throw out hush money conviction, NY Times reports.

A judge on Monday ruled that Donald Trump's conviction for falsifying records to cover up a sex scandal should stand, rejecting the U.S. president-elect's argument that a recent Supreme Court ruling nullified the verdict, the New York Times reported.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, alongside his attorney Todd Blanche, speaks to the media as he arrives for his criminal trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. (via REUTERS / Michael M. Santiago/Pool)
Trump's lawyers argued that having the case hang over him during his presidency would impede his ability to govern. He was initially scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 26, but Justice Juan Merchan pushed that back indefinitely after Trump defeated Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 election.

Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, which brought the case, said there were measures short of the "extreme remedy" of overturning the jury's verdict that could assuage Trump's concerns about being distracted by a criminal case while serving as president.

The case stemmed from a $130,000 payment that Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. The payment was for her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she has said she had a decade earlier with Trump, who denies it.

A Manhattan jury in May found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up the payment. It was the first time a U.S. president - former or sitting - had been convicted of or charged with a criminal offense.

Trump pleaded not guilty and called the case an attempt by Bragg, a Democrat, to harm his 2024 campaign.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed. Only the headline was modified.

Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
