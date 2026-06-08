‘Nobody is holding your mothers hostage’: Strange sign in front on Nancy Guthrie's house sparks buzz

A sign that had been placed in front of Nancy Guthrie’s house has created confusion on social media. Bring Nancy home!!! Nobody is holding your mothers hostage,” the sign reads.

FILE - An ever-growing collection of yellow flowers and notes sit at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, on March 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble, File)(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

““Nobody is holding your mother hostage.” This sign was placed at Nancy Guthrie’s hope vigil, memorial, before the vigil site was removed,” an X post said, sharing a picture of the sign.

Netizens began trying to interpret the sign in the comment section.

“My understanding of the sign is, whoever wrote it is telling the perps noone is holding their mother's hostage so don't hold her hostage! Bring her home!” one user wrote. “It still doesn’t make sense, what do you think they mean by, “Nobody is holding your mother hostage”?” asked a user.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Someone explained it to me as a message to the perpetrator: no one is holding your mom hostage, so let Nancy go,” one comment reads, “Almost sounds snarky, maybe? That was my first gut feeling and the more I read it, that’s still how I sounds. But, it’s still odd. Hmm…starting to wonder if a certain neighbor who is suddenly “trending” put that up?” Memorial removed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Someone explained it to me as a message to the perpetrator: no one is holding your mom hostage, so let Nancy go,” one comment reads, “Almost sounds snarky, maybe? That was my first gut feeling and the more I read it, that’s still how I sounds. But, it’s still odd. Hmm…starting to wonder if a certain neighbor who is suddenly “trending” put that up?” Memorial removed {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} News 4 Tucson has confirmed social media posts saying a memorial that was set up in front of Nancy Guthrie’s house to honor her has been removed. More than three months have passed since Savannah Guthrie’s mother went missing. No suspects have been identified yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} News 4 Tucson has confirmed social media posts saying a memorial that was set up in front of Nancy Guthrie’s house to honor her has been removed. More than three months have passed since Savannah Guthrie’s mother went missing. No suspects have been identified yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The makeshift tribute featured bright yellow flowers, handwritten notes, and a sign reading "Let Nancy Come Home".

Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Expert cites 2 areas where potential killer may have disposed of body, 'Buried in the woods…'

Meanwhile, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently opened up about the case, explaining why no arrests have been made even months after Savannah Guthrie’s mother vanished. In an interview with KOLD-TV, Nanos defended what he called a “tedious” process.

“It’s just not like a detective goes out there, talks to somebody, and we can make an arrest. This is a very sensitive case, but what really makes it prolonged is that we do rely on labs,” Nanos said. “When you’re looking at those labs and the work they do, you have a science there, and science has rules that it has to go by. Even though it’s not… DNA, they’ll tell you, isn’t an exact science — it’s 99% plus. So it’s pretty close, but you still have to follow rules.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON