Investigators are continuing to try and determine what happened to Nolan Xavier Wells, an 18-year-old from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, who was reportedly found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.

Has Nolan Wells’ cause of death been revealed?

Nolan Wells’ cause of death revealed? Attorney Ben Crump provides update as family worried about 'inconsistencies' (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

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A cause of death for Wells has not been revealed. Attorney Ben Crump, who has been hired by Wells’ family, said that the family is pursuing an independent autopsy.

Crump said in a recent interview with Don Lemon that the body was being flown to Washington, D.C., for a medical examiner to study.

“Nolan Wells was a beloved son, teammate and friend who went out to celebrate the Fourth of July and never came home. His family deserves answers. They deserve the truth. We will not rest until every fact about what happened to Nolan on Horn Island is brought into the light, and we call on investigators to pursue this case with the urgency and transparency this family deserves," Crump previously said in a statement, according to the Clarion Ledger.

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{{^usCountry}} Crump said the second autopsy will find out "if he had any physical injuries to his body beyond drowning." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crump said the second autopsy will find out "if he had any physical injuries to his body beyond drowning." {{/usCountry}}

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Crump told Lemon that his investigation is still in very early stages and he does not yet know if they will find signs of foul play. He added that the sheriff’s office has not told the family whether they suspect criminal behavior.

"There's no information that we have right now that would lead us to believe that a crime has occurred," Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter told ABC News earlier this week.

He added that the family was worried about "inconsistencies," including texts deleted from Wells' phone.

According to Crump, Wells had a tryout to play Division I football on Monday. He was reportedly avoiding substances that could affect his performance. His family said he was a brilliant athlete and strong swimmer.

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Ledbetter has said that an investigation remains active. TMZ reported that the sheriff's office was investigating a video shared on social media that appeared to show people arguing on Horn Island on the holiday. The video shows a crowded beach, and it is unclear if it is related to the case.

Crump and his legal team are planning to conduct an independent review, and have committed to urging "the timely release of all records, witness accounts, and autopsy findings."