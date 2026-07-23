Nolan Wells’ friend reveals what he saw before mysterious death on island, 'It's a big thing'

A close pal of Nolan Wells has disclosed his observations in the hours leading up to the tragic death of the 18-year-old student following a boat excursion on the Fourth of July.

Warren Hudson opened up about what he saw before Nolan Wells tragically died.

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Warren Hudson stated that he was among the one of the final witnesses to see Wells alive before the college football player — who had traveled to the island with friends but did not return with them later that day — went missing.

Wells was last spotted on Horn Island, a barrier island located off the Mississippi Gulf Coast, at approximately 3 p.m. local time on July 4, as reported by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. His body was discovered two days later, and authorities are still probing the circumstances surrounding his demise.

Warren Hudson mom speaks out

On Tuesday, July 21, Hudson participated in a podcast with conservative commentator Brandon Tatum, known as The Officer Tatum, to share his account of that day. The segment is merely a portion of the interview.

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{{^usCountry}} In the past, Hudson's mother, Chancery Court Judge Ashlee Cole, issued a statement on Facebook in which she supported her son and asserted that Wells had willingly decided to remain on Horn Island. She mentioned that their family would refrain from public comments and would only communicate with investigators or Wells' family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the past, Hudson's mother, Chancery Court Judge Ashlee Cole, issued a statement on Facebook in which she supported her son and asserted that Wells had willingly decided to remain on Horn Island. She mentioned that their family would refrain from public comments and would only communicate with investigators or Wells' family. {{/usCountry}}

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Warren Hudson gives details about final moments

During his appearance on podcast, Hudson said that Wells was enthusiastic about celebrating the holiday on the island. “My buddies and I had talked about this [it],” he said, “Everybody’s very, very excited for the Fourth of July down here. It’s a big thing, it’s a big deal.”

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Hudson mentioned that the two were together the night prior to their departure, staying at a friend's residence, before joining a larger group the next day.

He stated that three boats filled with people traveled to Horn Island on July 4, calling it the busiest day to be on the water. He further estimated that there were thousands of people in the vicinity that day, with "miles" of boats surrounding the area.

He further said that he believes there were boats encircling the entire island.

As the day progressed, their group simply “grew and grew,” he remarked, further asserting that the majority of individuals in the group, including Wells, were consuming alcohol.

Nolans Wells appeared ‘completely fine’

Hudson asserted that Wells appeared “completely fine” during their interactions, although he acknowledged that he conversed with other individuals on the boat that day.

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“I talked to Nolan a couple times,” he stated, “but it wasn’t like I was strictly sitting there talking to Nolan the whole day.”

Hudson elaborated on the water depth in the vicinity of their boat, indicating that the water was approximately waist-deep towards the stern, while it became deeper towards the bow.

He remarked that the water was somewhat "rough" during their return from the party.

Reflecting on Wells as a “joyful” teenager, Hudson noted that they had grown up together within a “very tight-knit” group of friends, emphasizing that their bond strengthened in the eighth grade when they would dine together weekly at a local restaurant.

Despite not being acquainted with Wells' parents, Christine and Elmore Wonsley, he affirmed that their friendship remained strong. “Nolan and I were still just as close, and he was just as close with my friends as anyone else,” he stated.

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Wells' family has openly raised concerns about significant aspects of his death, particularly questioning why he would have chosen to part ways with his friends voluntarily.

Hudson's interview and Nolan's autopsy

Hudson refrained from addressing how Wells became detached from the group, choosing instead to concentrate on the events leading up to the island trip and their friendship, although the information provided was only the first part of the interview.

An independent autopsy, the findings of which were made public following the interview's release, said that the manner and cause of Wells' death remain undetermined pending additional investigation. Dr. Roger J. Mitchell stated that while he could not dismiss the possibility of foul play, he did not observe any fractures or significant soft tissue injuries on the teenager's body.

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