Nolan Wells' mom, Christine Wonsley, shares funeral plans, hits out at haters: ‘Losing my son is not a joke’

Nolan Wells' mother, Christine Wonsley, has put put a scathing post about those who are ‘making light’ or ‘joking’ about her son's death. Wells, an 18-year-old Mississippi football player, was found dead on July 6 after an all-day party on Horn Island which is off the coast of Ocean Springs.

Nolan Wells, an 18-year-old Mississippi football player, was found dead on July 6. (Facebook/Christine Wonsley)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While authorities initially said it did not appear foul play was involved, they are still investigating the case. Autopsy results are not out yet. The family is also conducting its individual autopsy in Washington DC, but results for the same are also not out, or have not been shared with the public.

Meanwhile, the case has left many questions unanswered and drawn a lot of attention. With so much social media chatter around Wells, not all of it has been respectful. His mother, Wonsley, sought to set the record straight via a curt Facebook post.

What Nolan Wells' mother said

She wrote “For those of you making light or joking about my son’s death I pray you never have to go through this pain. However if you are ever in this situation or similar, I pray people give you grace.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Wonsley further added “I pray that people WILL NOT joke about you losing your loved one. I saw the comment of two people that I went to high school with and it was absolutely disgusting. I’ll pray for you. Losing my son is not a joke.”

Wells' mother also shared that she was planning his funeral and it did not ‘feel real’.

“Planning the funeral of our 18 year old does not feel real. All the emotions are running together. I thank God for the moments of being able to watch videos and hear his laugh again. We miss you so much Nolan,” she also wrote.

Nolan Wells GoFundMe

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile the GoFundMe set up for Nolan Xavier Wells is nearing the $750,000 mark. At the time of writing $666,024 has been raised.

“Nolan Xavier Wells was a beloved son, grandson, brother, friend and teammate whose life touched so many people. His smile, kind heart, and love for others left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him,” the post reads.

“Funds raised will be used for funeral and memorial expenses, celebration of life services, and any additional costs associated with honoring Nolan's memory. Any remaining funds will help support the family as they navigate the difficult days ahead,” it also says.