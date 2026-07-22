Brandon Tatum, a YouTuber and former police officer, has shared on X that he is in Mississippi to interview one of the boys “at the center of the Nolan Wells case.” While various angles and theories about the case have emerged, Tatum said that this version will “shock” people who are following the case, and that those accusing the boys of wrongdoing will owe them an apology.

Nolan Wells update: Ex-cop interviewing boy ‘at the center of’ case, says his version will ‘shock you’ (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

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“I’m in Mississippi to interview one of the boys at the center of the Nolan Wells case,” Tatum wrote. “For weeks you’ve heard one side of the story. Now it’s time to hear directly from someone who was there. We’re going to walk through what happened, address the claims that have been made, and let him tell his side in his own words.”

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“I’m telling you now: some of what you’re about to hear will shock you, and I believe some people are going to owe these boys an apology. Stay tuned,” he added.

What Nolan Wells’ friends previously said

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{{^usCountry}} The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, teen was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, teen was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6. {{/usCountry}}

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Two of Wells’ friends previously spoke out, stressing that his death has nothing to do with race. While comments on the case are not directly split along racial lines, many have begun talking about Mississippi's long history of racial injustice and Black deaths caused by lynching.

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Also Read | Nolan Wells' grandfather speaks out amid investigation, ‘I saw and dealt with racism…’

Jayvon Williams and Tracetin Shepherd, two of Wells’ Black friends, told the media that people need to stop making his death about race. One friend even accused attorney Ben Crump, who has been hired by Wells’ family, of preying on Wells' parents at a difficult time.

Shepherd pointed out that people who were on the boat with Wells are even getting death threats.