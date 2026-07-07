Nolan Wells update: Family breaks silence after body found on Horn Island, ‘Absolutely devastated’

Nolan Xavier Wells’ mother has spoken out on social media after a body was found in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6, in search for the missing 18-year-old, according to Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter. Official identification is still pending, but Ledbetter has said that the recovery “does match the description” of the Ocean Springs, Mississippi teen, per the New York Post.

Nolan Wells update: Family breaks silence after body found on Horn Island (GoFundMe)

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Wells’ family confirmed his death in a GoFundMe. His mother, Christine Wonsley, wrote on Facebook that the family is “devastated” by the news.

Also Read | Nolan Wells GoFundMe: Mississippi teen remembered for ‘his smile, kind heart’ after body found on Horn Island

“I want to thank our family, friends, community, United Cajun Navy, local law enforcement, and everyone involved for all the love, support, resources over the last few days. His father Elmore Wonsley, our family, friends and I are absolutely devastated. My heart is broken for our sweet son who was always willing to cheer and uplift others. Nolan was a special soul, God took his time creating our son. I ask that you all please give me and my family privacy as we grieve. Thank you all again. God bless,” wrote Christine.

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Nolan Wells’ disappearance

{{^usCountry}} A search had been underway for Wells after he was last seen Saturday, July 4, around 3 pm on Horn Island. The United Cajun Navy was among many organizations assisting in the search for the teen. They were focusing on Wells’ last known location on the east end of Horn Island, incident commander Josh Gill said. Gill told Nola.com that Wells was last seen “hanging out with a girl”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A search had been underway for Wells after he was last seen Saturday, July 4, around 3 pm on Horn Island. The United Cajun Navy was among many organizations assisting in the search for the teen. They were focusing on Wells’ last known location on the east end of Horn Island, incident commander Josh Gill said. Gill told Nola.com that Wells was last seen “hanging out with a girl”. {{/usCountry}}

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A GoFundMe launched for the family says that after an extensive search, which involved “countless volunteers from the United Cajun Navy, first responders, local law enforcement, the United States Coast Guard, and organizations from across the region , our worst fears became reality.”