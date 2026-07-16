Nolan Wells update: Mississippi governor Tate Reeves breaks silence on case, ‘I feel confident that…’

Mississippi governor Tate Reeves has broken his silence on the Nolan Wells case as the teen’s mother, Christine Wonsley, met with the local district attorney in Mississippi on Wednesday, July 15. Once the Jackson County Sheriff's Department investigation into Wells' death is complete, the case will be presented to a grand jury by the Jackson County DA's office.

Nolan Wells update: Mississippi governor Tate Reeves breaks silence on case (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File, Christine Wonsley/Facebook )

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"I don't know all the facts surrounding the case. I have yet to see a fact or a piece of evidence that suggests any foul play, but if there is I feel confident that the sheriff's office, the district attorney's office, the members at the Department of Public Safety that deal with these crimes, if there had been one, they will find it and do what's necessary," said Reeves, according to WAPT.

Also Read | Nolan Wells' death sparks protests in Ocean Springs, Mississippi as hundreds demand answers; videos surface

The DA’s office has explained that convening a grand jury does not indicate that there is any criminality. It is a standard procedure followed for most unnatural or suspicious deaths in the county.

Autopsy update

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{{^usCountry}} Two investigations are underway. On Monday, July 13, Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter told ABC News that his department is still working. Meanwhile, Wells’ family has hired attorney Ben Crump, who will carry out a private investigation, including a second autopsy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two investigations are underway. On Monday, July 13, Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter told ABC News that his department is still working. Meanwhile, Wells’ family has hired attorney Ben Crump, who will carry out a private investigation, including a second autopsy. {{/usCountry}}

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The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, teen was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.

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Also Read | Nolan Wells GoFundMe: Mississippi teen remembered for ‘his smile, kind heart’ after body found on Horn Island

Wonsley has repeatedly demanded that any public demonstrations in her son's name remain peaceful, according to AOL. She stressed that Nolan "would never want any type of violence."

Wonsley is desperately seeking the public’s help to find out what happened to their son. In a recent social media post, she wrote, “Elmore Wonsley and I are desperately asking that if you have any information, videos, pictures regarding our son, Nolan Wells from July 4th please contact local authorities at 228-769-3063 but also contact my legal team at 1-800-691-7111. We need to know what happened to our baby. Please contact both with ANY INFORMATION!!”

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