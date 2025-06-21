Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

North Dakota tornado tracker: Twister spotted near Spiritwood and Eckelson; Valley City on alert| Videos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 21, 2025 08:44 AM IST

A tornado was seen near Spiritwood and Eckelson in North Dakota on Friday night. A Tornado Warning is currently in place for Valley City.

A large tornado was seen near Spiritwood and Eckelson in North Dakota, with a Tornado Warning in place for Valley City through 10:00 p.m. CDT on Friday. 

A large tornado was seen in North Dakota on Friday night. (UnSplash)
A large tornado was seen in North Dakota on Friday night. (UnSplash)

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been by the National Weather Service in Bismarck until 10:30 p.m. CDT. Affected areas include - 

Kidder County (south-central North Dakota)

Eastern Burleigh County (south-central North Dakota)

Logan County (southeastern North Dakota)

Northeastern Emmons County (south-central North Dakota)

Western Stutsman County (southeastern North Dakota)

“Severe thunderstorms were detected along a line from 7 miles southwest of Wing to 8 miles southeast of Sterling and 7 miles southeast of Hazelton, moving east at 60 mph,” NWS wrote at 9:40 p.m.

Impacts:

Life-threatening conditions possible

Flying debris may be deadly to those without shelter

Mobile homes may be severely damaged or destroyed

Substantial roof and window damage to homes and businesses

Widespread tree damage and power outages expected

Areas Impacted Include:

Linton, Napoleon, Steele, Gackle, Medina, Hazelton, Tappen, Streeter, Wing, Sterling, Cleveland, Tuttle, Lehr, Pettibone, Dawson, Woodworth, Regan, Robinson, Braddock, and Lake Isabel.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / North Dakota tornado tracker: Twister spotted near Spiritwood and Eckelson; Valley City on alert| Videos
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On