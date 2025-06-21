North Dakota tornado tracker: Twister spotted near Spiritwood and Eckelson; Valley City on alert| Videos

A large tornado was seen near Spiritwood and Eckelson in North Dakota, with a Tornado Warning in place for Valley City through 10:00 p.m. CDT on Friday. A large tornado was seen in North Dakota on Friday night. (UnSplash)

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been by the National Weather Service in Bismarck until 10:30 p.m. CDT. Affected areas include -

Kidder County (south-central North Dakota)

Eastern Burleigh County (south-central North Dakota)

Logan County (southeastern North Dakota)

Northeastern Emmons County (south-central North Dakota)

Western Stutsman County (southeastern North Dakota)

“Severe thunderstorms were detected along a line from 7 miles southwest of Wing to 8 miles southeast of Sterling and 7 miles southeast of Hazelton, moving east at 60 mph,” NWS wrote at 9:40 p.m.

Impacts:

Life-threatening conditions possible

Flying debris may be deadly to those without shelter

Mobile homes may be severely damaged or destroyed

Substantial roof and window damage to homes and businesses

Widespread tree damage and power outages expected

Areas Impacted Include:

Linton, Napoleon, Steele, Gackle, Medina, Hazelton, Tappen, Streeter, Wing, Sterling, Cleveland, Tuttle, Lehr, Pettibone, Dawson, Woodworth, Regan, Robinson, Braddock, and Lake Isabel.