North Dakota tornado tracker: Twister spotted near Spiritwood and Eckelson; Valley City on alert| Videos
A tornado was seen near Spiritwood and Eckelson in North Dakota on Friday night. A Tornado Warning is currently in place for Valley City.
A large tornado was seen near Spiritwood and Eckelson in North Dakota, with a Tornado Warning in place for Valley City through 10:00 p.m. CDT on Friday.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued
Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been by the National Weather Service in Bismarck until 10:30 p.m. CDT. Affected areas include -
Kidder County (south-central North Dakota)
Eastern Burleigh County (south-central North Dakota)
Logan County (southeastern North Dakota)
Northeastern Emmons County (south-central North Dakota)
Western Stutsman County (southeastern North Dakota)
“Severe thunderstorms were detected along a line from 7 miles southwest of Wing to 8 miles southeast of Sterling and 7 miles southeast of Hazelton, moving east at 60 mph,” NWS wrote at 9:40 p.m.
Impacts:
Life-threatening conditions possible
Flying debris may be deadly to those without shelter
Mobile homes may be severely damaged or destroyed
Substantial roof and window damage to homes and businesses
Widespread tree damage and power outages expected
Areas Impacted Include:
Linton, Napoleon, Steele, Gackle, Medina, Hazelton, Tappen, Streeter, Wing, Sterling, Cleveland, Tuttle, Lehr, Pettibone, Dawson, Woodworth, Regan, Robinson, Braddock, and Lake Isabel.