Accused Minnesota shooter faces six federal charges. Here's how much prison time he may face

Vance Boelter, the man accused of carrying out a chilling series of attacks against Minnesota lawmakers and their families, now faces six serious federal charges, including two counts of murder that could carry the death penalty. Vance Boelter, charged with two murders and four other federal offenses, allegedly attacked Minnesota lawmakers. (Photo by HANDOUT / Hennepin County Sheriff's Office / AFP)(AFP)

Federal prosecutors on Monday laid out new details of Boelter’s alleged overnight rampage, which began early Saturday and left two people dead and others wounded.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said the 57-year-old suspect, meticulously planned the assaults. “This is the stuff of nightmares,” Thompson told reporters, calling the crimes “a chilling attack on our democracy.”

What's next for Vance Boelter?

Boelter's six federal charges: two counts of stalking, two firearms-related offences tied to the non-fatal shootings, and two murder charges for the deaths of the Hortmans.

The stalking and firearms charges each carry up to 20 years in prison. The murder charges are eligible for the death penalty under federal law, despite Minnesota having abolished capital punishment in 1911.

If convicted on all counts, he could face life behind bars or the death penalty.

Boelter’s spree began at the home of state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, where he posed as a police officer and shouted, “This is the police! Open the door!” When the couple realised he wasn’t who he claimed to be, Boelter reportedly admitted, “he was actually robbing the home,” then opened fire, wounding both.

From there, Boelter is said to have driven to the Maple Grove home of another state representative, who was fortunately away on vacation.

He then travelled to state Senator Ann Rest’s home in New Hope, where police had been dispatched for a wellness check following news of the Hoffman attack.

An officer on the scene noticed what looked like another squad car parked nearby, Boelter’s black SUV, outfitted with police-style lights and tags. The officer attempted to speak with the suspect, but he refused to engage and drove off before backup could arrive.

Boelter’s final stop was at the Brooklyn Park residence of former House Speaker Melissa Hortman. Officers responding to the ongoing threat found Boelter in the driveway. He opened fire before running inside, where he shot and killed Hortman, her husband Mark, and their dog. A second gunfight with officers followed before Boelter fled on foot.

Boelter's car was loaded with ammunitions

Inside Boelter’s SUV, investigators found five additional firearms, including an AK-47 and a “large quantity” of ammunition. The vehicle was also loaded with duffle bags, tactical gear, and documents suggesting further planned attacks. They also found a discarded rubber mask.