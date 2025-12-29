North Korea test-fired two strategic long-range cruise missiles, state media reported on Monday, hailing the drill as a show of "combat readiness" against foreign threats. North Korea tests cruise missiles in show of 'combat readiness'

Leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the drill staged Sunday over the Yellow Sea to the west of the Korean peninsula and called for "unlimited and sustained" development of his nuclear weapons forces, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said.

The goal of the exercise was to review the "counter-offensive response posture and combat capability of long-range missile sub-units," KCNA said.

The missiles flew for more than two hours, KCNA said.

State media shared photos of the missiles being fired and hitting a target.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles were fired Sunday at 8 am from the Sunan area near the capital Pyongyang.

The North Korean leader vowed that Pyongyang "would as ever devote all their efforts to the unlimited and sustained development of the state nuclear combat force," KCNA said.

North Korea last staged a ballistic missile test in early November, around a week after US President Donald Trump on a tour of the region expressed interest in meeting with Kim.

Pyongyang did not respond to the offer.

At that time Trump had just approved South Korean plans to build a nuclear-powered submarine.

Last week Pyongyang showed off a nuclear submarine of its own.

Photos published by KCNA showed Kim walking alongside a purportedly 8,700-tonne submarine at an indoor assembly site, surrounded by officials and his daughter Kim Ju Ae.

Pyongyang would view Seoul developing nuclear subs as "an offensive act severely violating its security and maritime sovereignty", Kim said, according to KCNA.

North Korea has also significantly increased missile testing in recent years.

Analysts say this drive is aimed at improving precision strike capabilities, challenging the United States as well as South Korea, and testing weapons before potentially exporting them to Russia.

Since Kim's 2019 summit with Trump collapsed over the scope of denuclearisation and sanctions relief, Pyongyang has repeatedly declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear state.

Kim has also been emboldened by deepening ties with Russia, securing critical support from Moscow after sending thousands of troops to fight alongside its forces.

