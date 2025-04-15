NYC braces for beer delivery strike: List of brews that could run dry

A beer drought could be looming over New York City, and not because of a shortage at the breweries. Unionized workers at Manhattan Beer & Beverage Distributors are on the brink of a strike, threatening the flow of hundreds of beer brands to bars, restaurants, and corner stores across the Big Apple. Unionized workers at Manhattan Beer & Beverage Distributors may strike over pension disputes, risking beer supply shortages in New York City. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)

The 600 or so workers, who are represented by Teamsters Local 812, may walk off the job as soon as midnight Tuesday with a dispute over pensions. The union claims the company is trying to push workers out of their current pension plan and onto a 401(k)-style retirement scheme.

“Keep your hands off our pensions,” union co-manager Alberto Arroyo told The New York Post.

Manhattan Beer has exclusive rights to deliver some of the most popular beers in NYC, including Coors, Corona, Modelo, Blue Moon, and Sam Adams. That means a strike wouldn’t just impact warehouses — it could leave bar taps and bodega fridges dry across the five boroughs.

Four out of five of Manhattan Beer’s facilities — including its main hub in Hunts Point — would be hit by the strike, per The Post report.

NYC brews at risk amid looming strike

If the strike happens, you might want to stock up on:

Modelo

Corona

Heineken

Coors Light

Samuel Adams

Blue Moon

Yuengling

White Claw

The union alleges that Manhattan Beer attempted to sidestep negotiations by dealing directly with employees, leading to an unfair labor practice complaint being filed with the National Labor Relations Board.

“Manhattan Beer should not be violating the law, committing unfair labour practices and trying to freeze our pensions,” Joe Gonzalez Jr., a delivery worker, told the New York Post. “That’s what our fight is all about. No one should raise a glass to this kind of behaviour.”

The union is asking for a $1.50-per-hour increase to keep the pension plan alive for both current and future employees. “Without monthly pension benefits when they retire, these workers will struggle in old age to pay for housing, groceries and other necessities of life,” the union said in a statement. “That’s unacceptable.”