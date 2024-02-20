NYC faces complete shutdown as truckers threaten to paralyse state, ‘New Yorkers must stock up’

US truckers are up in arms against Manhattan Justice Arthur Engoron’s decision to fine Trump $355 million. Former President has been accused of inflating his net worth by billions to dupe banks and insurers. Instigated by Trump supporting Truck driver, Chicago Ray's viral boycott call several truckers are now refusing to accept loads for New York city. Many have now come out to issue daring threat that their protest will paralyse New York. (File) A participant of 'Take Back Our Border' trucker convoy rally against migrants crossing from Mexico, wears a Trump t-shirt during the event in Quemado, Texas,(REUTERS)

“We’re gonna stand for something man. We’re gonna stand for Trump, man,” one trucker said. “What I’m hearing over here, this is on man, this is on.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“It could shut New York City down,” said Jennifer Hernandez, a trucker told News Nation. “If New York loses just 10% of the trucks that go in there, their prices are going to skyrocket on everything — from milk to eggs, to any type of goods that the consumer needs," she threatened.

It all started with right wing influencer and Trump fan Chicago Ray's boycott call, claiming that he has spoken to “at least” 10 truckers who will “start refusing loads” headed for New York City. Soon that video had over 7 millions views but was deleted over the weekend. Chicago came back to say many truckers are joining in.

Though there isn't an exact number to the protesting truckers but many of them are claiming growing support. Tim Jordan, a trucker posted on X, “I stand with @bigskyfit and all OTR truckers standing against this corrupt legal system in New York that attacked an innocent business man and a candidate running for president in 2024. Call your state bar against corrupt Judges and attorneys.”

“I’ve been to NYC plenty of times, running shuttle routes from Atlanta to several breweries in NYC and Brooklyn. I stopped for two reasons; hellish driving and Covid restrictions, and now I have more reasons to never return there,” Zayy, another trucker wrote on X. “I say this with absolute conviction, when the government continues to impose regulations on truckers, I don’t want to hear from you truckers who believe this boycott will do nothing.”

Though it remains to be seen whether these calls are restricted to social media videos or is having any real impact on ground, in 2022, American truckers drove into to Washington, D.C., in a “People’s Convoy,” to voice their opposition to Covid-19 mandates — though their efforts largely fell flat.

Trump backs supporters, calls verdict ‘election interference ploy’

Similar to the Capitol Hill riot event these acts of rebellion against the United States authorities are getting a thumbs up by Donald Trump. “Such an honor to have so many Great Patriots on the side of FREEDOM!” Trump wrote on his social media platform to celebrate the illegal boycott against a court decision, “Joe Biden’s Unfair and Dangerous Weaponization of Law Enforcement is a serious threat to Democracy. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” He has called it an ‘election interference ploy’

Why was Trump fined $355 million?

A New York judge, Arthur Engoron, has issued a civil fraud verdict against Donald Trump, ordering him to pay $355 million in penalties. The ruling, a result of the lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, accuses Trump, his company, and top executives, including his sons, of intentionally inflating his wealth on financial statements to deceive banks, insurers, and others. The decision mandates a significant overhaul of Trump's Trump Organization, placing the company under court supervision and imposing restrictions on its business operations. This legal setback, coupled with penalties from other cases, poses a substantial financial and reputational blow to the former president, challenging his image as a successful businessman. While Trump has vowed to appeal, the ruling could potentially lead to a more than $450 million liability, including interest, under state law.