NYC flooding: Manhattan braces for torrential rain; emergency declared | See visuals

States of emergency were declared by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and her acting counterpart in New Jersey, after areas faced the threat of extreme flash floods. This came after the forecast on Thursday, which included much of the Eastern Seaboard. Visuals showed New York City reeling, with Grand Central and Park Place Stations appearing to be under water.(Getty Images via AFP)

The National Weather Service posted flash flood warnings along parts of the Northeast urban corridor stretching from the Washington-Baltimore region north through Philadelphia, Wilmington, Delaware, and into the New York City metropolitan area.

Visuals showed New York City reeling, with Grand Central and Park Place Stations appearing to be under water.

NYC flooding: Visuals show a city inundated

One person shared videos of streets submerged, as well as subway stations flooded.

Another shared a video of vehicles making their way on a waterlogged street.

“Whole of NY flood out. Welcome to sub tropical NYC,” they remarked.

Visuals shared by yet another person showed water cascading down steps. “Historic flash flooding inundates Queens as intense storms drop up to 3″/hr, with 5–8″ expected. NYC and NJ declare states of emergency—aging sewers overwhelmed, recalling Ida-style chaos,” the user stated.

“LIRR TRAIN STUCK MID-ROUTE - 100 PASSENGERS RESCUED IN QUEENS Water poured onto the tracks, trapping riders inside. Emergency crews pulled them out at Bayside Station,” shared another person, putting out visuals showing people being rescued off a train.

HT.com has not individually verified the veracity of these clips.

Get out of basements: Mayor Eric Adams issues warning

Mayor Eric Adams posted a video, issuing a warning to New Yorkers as the city reeled under rains. “I’ve issued a state of emergency. The Travel Advisory and Flood Watch are in effect until 8 AM. Stay where you are if you can,” he said.

“Don’t drive. Roadways are flooding, and crews are responding,” Adams added.

He also warned those living in basement apartments to move to high ground immediately, if they had not done so already.

The Weather Service has attributed the storm threat to a cold front that was bringing a combination of unstable air mass and exceptional amounts of atmospheric moisture to the region.

(With Reuters inputs)