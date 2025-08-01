Queens flash floods: Scary videos show trapped vehicles in NYC; MTA issues alert for subways

As New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency amid severe flash flooding on Thursday, videos from Queens showed several vehicles submerged in water. Locals shared shocking footage of the flooding on parts of the Clearview Expressway, near Northern Boulevard, on social media. The highway has been closed in both directions, according to the New York Police Department. Videos from Queens, NYC showed intense flooding on Thursday(Unsplash)

Some photos, captured from a traffic cam, showed at least two cars and a truck submerged in water.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority issued an alert for commuters. “A flood watch is in effect for New York City today. Please give yourself extra time and use caution when traveling. Plan your trip and view service changes in the MTA or TrainTime apps,” the message posted on MTA's website read.

State of Emergency

“I’ve issued a state of emergency. The Travel Advisory and Flood Watch are in effect until 8 AM. Stay where you are if you can. Don’t drive. Roadways are flooding, and crews are responding. If you live in a basement apartment, and haven’t yet moved to higher ground, move now,” NYC Mayor Eric Adams posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

According to NWS, one to three inches of rain is expected, with up to five inches possible in some areas. A rate of one to two inches of rain per hour is also possible in some spots.

“I am urging all New Yorkers to stay vigilant, stay informed, and use caution as we expect excessive rainfall with the potential for flash flooding. State agencies are on standby for heavy downpours and localized flooding and will be monitoring the situation in real-time to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers in the path of the storm,” Gov Kathy Hochul said in a press release.