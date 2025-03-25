NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 25, 2025

Each day, the New York Times provides its readers with a vast array of recreational opportunities. Wynna Liu, assistant puzzle editor for the New York Times, created the brand-new word game Connections. Word game fans from all over the world have been drawn to its enticing daily challenge, which has also sparked a lot of conversation on social media. Did you try your hand at today's NYT Connections?(Unsplash )

If Connections is developed enough, its user-friendly design will motivate users to exercise their abilities and expand their vocabulary while interacting with a lively global community. Don't hesitate to begin your Connections journey and join the increasing number of participants!

How to play Connections?

A grid of sixteen words is shown to you. Your job is to identify the connections between them and group them into four groups of four. The categories may consist of clickable products, research study participant names, or words that are followed by a body part.

Each puzzle has a single answer, and you must use caution when using terms that could fall under more than one category. The words can be rearranged to help you see connections between them.

Colour coding is used for each group. Blue and green are in the middle, the purple group is typically the hardest to identify, and the yellow group is typically the easiest. Wordplay is a common practice among the purple group.

Choose four words that you believe complement each other, then click Submit. You'll lose a life if you get the wrong answer. You may receive a notification indicating that you are one word away from having the correct group, but you will still need to choose which one to change.

The game is over if you commit four blunders. With the aid of some pointers and, if you're having a tough time, today's Connections answers, let's make sure that doesn't happen. Sharing results with your friends on social media and in group conversations is simple, just like with Wordle and other games of a similar nature

NYT Connections Hints for March 25

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest purple group.

Yellow group hint: no shades of grey here

Green group hint: all mixed up

Blue group hint: casual references to leaders

Purple group hint: these should be very transparent (or the opposite)

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group: black-and-white things

Green group: anagrams

Blue group: US presidential nicknames

Purple group: clear as ____

NYT Connections Today: Answers for March 25

Black-and-white things: CROSSWORD, OREO, PANDA, TUXEDO

Anagrams: ABEL, ABLE, BALE, BELA

US presidential nicknames: ABE, CAL, DICK, TEDDY

Clear as ____: A BELL, CRYSTAL, DAY, MUD