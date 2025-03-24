Menu Explore
NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 24, 2025

ByHT News Desk
Mar 24, 2025 02:42 PM IST

Get hints and answer for New York Times's 'Connections' for today - March 24, 2025.

The New York Times offers its readers a wide variety of leisure options every day. Connections is a brand-new word game designed by Wynna Liu, the New York Times' assistant puzzle editor. Its alluring daily challenge has drawn word game enthusiasts from all over the world and generated a lot of discussion on social media.

Could you crack today's NYT Connections?(Unsplash)
Could you crack today's NYT Connections?(Unsplash)

Connections' simple and intuitive interface will encourage users to practise their skills and broaden their vocabulary while engaging with a vibrant international community if it is sufficiently developed. Don't be afraid to start your Connections journey and become one of the growing number of participants!

How to play Connections?

The 16 words must be organised in groups of four. Each of these terms has an association with geography, literature, technology, and other fields.

Each of the given sets has just one correct answer, even though some of the words might appear to be quite simple to match. In addition to studying cryptic patterns, it necessitates a critical thinking analysis of the provided content. Get the answer to every puzzle below to win this difficult brainteaser!

NYT Connections Hints for March 24

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest purple group.

Yellow group hint: Splish-splash.

Green group hint: Win your league.

Blue group hint: Star hoopsters.

Purple group hint: Signal callers.

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group: Four main swimming strokes.

Green group: Types of fantasy leagues.

Blue group: NBA No. 1 picks.

Purple group: NFL QBs, minus a letter.

NYT Connections Today: Answers for March 24

FOUR MAIN SWIMMING STROKES: back, breast, fly and free

TYPES OF FANTASY LEAGUES: dynasty, keeper, redraft and rotisserie.

NBA NO.1 PICKS: Brand, Towns, Wall and Worthy

NFL QB'S, MINUS A LETTER: Cousin, Field, Hurt and May

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Follow Us On