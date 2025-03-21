NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 21, 2025

There are many different forms of entertainment available to readers of the New York Times every day. Wynna Liu, the assistant puzzle editor for the New York Times, created the brand-new word game Connections. Its captivating daily challenge has captured word game fans worldwide and sparked a lot of conversation on social media. Did you try your hand at today's NYT Connections?(Unsplash )

If Connections is developed enough, its straightforward and easy-to-use interface will motivate users to practise their abilities and expand their vocabulary while interacting with a lively global community. Do not hesitate to begin your Connections journey and join the increasing number of participants!

How to play Connections?

The 16 words must be grouped in groups of four, whatever their connections. These terms all have connections to geography, literature, technology, and other disciplines.

Be careful: Although some of the words may seem very easy to match, each of the provided sets has just one right answer. It requires a critical thinking analysis of the given content in addition to the study of cryptic patterns. Try to solve each puzzle below to win this challenging brainteaser!

The Connections puzzle for today is a test. To solve it, you'll need to have some knowledge of a number of different subjects. For today's Connections answers and hints, continue reading. Spoliers ahead! Beware!

NYT Connections Hints for March 21

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest purple group.

Yellow: One's physical or social setting

Green: Leading light

Blue: Mike Brady's work accessories

Purple: A word that often follows candy

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Milieu

Green: Luminary

Blue: Architectural drawing tools

Purple: Bar ____

NYT Connections Today: Answers for March 21

MILIEU: circle, scene, sphere and world.

LUMINARY: great, legend, icon and lion.

ARCHITECTURAL DRAWING TOOLS: compass, ruler, stencil and T-square.

BAR: chart, exam, mitzvah and soap