NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 20, 2025

The New York Times offers its readers a wide range of entertainment options each day. The NYT's assistant puzzle editor, Wynna Liu, came up with the new word game, Connections. It has generated a lot of discussion on social media and captivated word game fans worldwide with its compelling daily challenge. Could you crack today's NYT Connections?(Unsplash )

Connections' simple and user-friendly design, if it is sufficiently developed, will encourage users to build their vocabulary and exercise their skills while connecting them with a vibrant worldwide community. Join the growing number of players by starting your Connections adventure right now!

Also read: NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 19, 2025

How to play Connections?

Even though the 16 words are connected, they must be arranged in groups of four. All of these terms relate to literature, geography, technology, and other fields.

Be cautious: There is only one correct response for each of the given sets, even though some of the words may appear to be very simple to match. It necessitates not just the study of cryptic patterns but also a critical thinking analysis of the provided material. Win this difficult brainteaser by attempting to solve each puzzle below!

NYT Connections Hints for March 20

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest purple group.

Yellow: Says it like it is.

Green: Lake is another one.

Blue: Vocal is another kind.

Purple: Coke or Pepsi, in the old days.

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Outspoken

Green: Bodies of water

Blue: Kinds of cords

Purple: Things in bottles

Also read: NYT Strands today: Hints and answers for 20 March, 2025

NYT Connections Today: Answers for March 20

OUTSPOKEN: direct, frank, loud and vocal

BODIES OF WATER: bay, channel, sound and strait

KINDS OF CORDS: bungee, extension, spinal and umbilical

THINGS IN BOTTLES: genie, lightning, message and ship