NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 19, 2025

Readers of the New York Times have access to a wide range of game alternatives each day. These include a brand-new word game called Connections, which was developed by NYT associate puzzle editor Wynna Liu. The world's word game fans have taken notice of this intriguing daily challenge, which has generated a lot of discussion on social media. Could you crack today's NYT Connections?(Unsplash )

As long as the interface is well-designed, Connections' simple and intuitive design will encourage users to practise their skills and expand their vocabulary while enabling them to interact with a vibrant international community. Join the growing player base and start your Connections adventure now!

Wednesday means that another round of Connections is about to begin, and you know what that means!

How to play Connections?

A grid of sixteen words is shown to you. Your job is to identify the connections between them and group them into four groups of four. The categories may consist of clickable products, research study participant names, or words that are followed by a body part.

Each puzzle has a single answer, and you must use caution when using terms that could fall under more than one category. The words can be rearranged to help you see connections between them.

Colour coding is used for each group. Blue and green are in the middle, the purple group is typically the hardest to identify, and the yellow group is typically the easiest. Wordplay is a common practice among the purple group.

NYT Connections Hints for March 19

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest purple group.

Yellow: get a point across

Green: you might see these on your screen right now

Blue: it doesn’t take a cat’s eye to spot these

Purple: in the style of…

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: signify

Green: web browser buttons

Blue: parts of a road

Purple: à/a la

NYT Connections Today: Answers for March 19

Signify: CONVEY, EXPRESS, MEAN, SPELL

Web browser buttons: BACK, EXTENSIONS, FORWARD, REFRESH

Parts of a road: DIVIDER, LANE, MEDIAN, SHOULDER

à/a la: CARTE, KING, MODE, PLANCHA