NYT Strands today: Hints and answers for 19 March, 2025

It is well known that readers of the New York Times can play a variety of games every day. In 2022, they also launched Wordle, a well-known word game, to add to their portfolio. Did you try your hand at today's NYT Strands? (Unsplash )

Strands, a brand-new game now undergoing beta testing, has been revealed by the paper. You must locate words in this game that connect to the topic matter that is written on a board. In the Strands section of the New York Times, players can select from a variety of "spangrams," or daily themes.

The intriguing game has released a new chapter on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. If you need assistance with today's Strands, we are available to give you a quick crash course.

How to Play?

Finding hidden words that relate to the puzzle's topic is your aim. Look for any terms that come to mind if you're stuck. One of the theme words will be revealed by Strands each time you locate three words with four letters or more.The “spangram,” which is frequently shown in yellow, indicates the issue.

Also read: NYT Strands: Clues and solutions for March 18, 2025

Today’s Strands hints

What Is Today's Strands Hint for the Theme: Upright and grand.

Note: There will be spoilers!

Hint: Ebony and ivory!

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

*LADE

*FRAG

*SITE

*STAR

*RATS

*METS

*RING

*RAPT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with P and ends with S.

NYT Strands Spangram Hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is horizontal! (left to right)

There are seven theme words (including the spangram) in today's puzzle.

Also read: NYT Connections today: Clues and solution for March 18, 2025

NYT Strands spangram answer

PIANOPARTS is the spangram response for today, Wednesday, March 19, 2025

NYT Strands answers for March 19, 2025

*COVER

*FRAME

*PEDALS

*HAMMERS

*STRINGS

*KEYBOARD

*PIANOPARTS (SPANGRAM)