NYT Strands today: Hints and answers for 20 March, 2025

The New York Times developed the word game NYT Strands as a component of their expanding "Games" collection. Connecting letters on a six-by-eight grid to create a group of words with a common subject is the goal of this New York Times game. Did you crack today's NYT Strands?(Unsplash )

The puzzle will provide you with a theme for today's NYT Strands to get you started. Along with one "special" word known as the Spangram, you can utilise it to create other "theme" words that are pertinent to this theme. This word or phrase provides the key to unlock the remaining Strands theme words since it extends vertically, horizontally, or diagonally across the grid.

Today’s Strands hints

There are numerous ways in which today's Strands theme can be pertinent. Therefore, the puzzle's captivating collection of theme words and Spangrams keeps you alert every day.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Wetland patrol!

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with W and ends with D.

Here are the first two letters of the words:

*ST

*FL

*IB

*EG

*SP

*BI

NYT Strands Spangram Hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is vertical!

There are seven theme words (including the spangram) in today's puzzle.

NYT Strands spangram answer for 20 March

WADINGBIRD is the spangram response for today, Thursday, March 20, 2025

NYT Strands answers for March 20, 2025

*STORK

*FLAMINGO

*IBIS

*EGRET

*SPOONBILL

*BITTERN