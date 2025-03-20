Menu Explore
NYT Strands today: Hints and answers for 20 March, 2025

ByHT News Desk
Mar 20, 2025 01:16 PM IST

Get hints and answers for the New York Times' ‘Strands’ for today - March 20, 2025.

The New York Times developed the word game NYT Strands as a component of their expanding "Games" collection. Connecting letters on a six-by-eight grid to create a group of words with a common subject is the goal of this New York Times game.

Did you crack today's NYT Strands?(Unsplash )
Did you crack today's NYT Strands?(Unsplash )

The puzzle will provide you with a theme for today's NYT Strands to get you started. Along with one "special" word known as the Spangram, you can utilise it to create other "theme" words that are pertinent to this theme. This word or phrase provides the key to unlock the remaining Strands theme words since it extends vertically, horizontally, or diagonally across the grid.

Also read: NYT Strands today: Hints and answers for 19 March, 2025

Today’s Strands hints

There are numerous ways in which today's Strands theme can be pertinent. Therefore, the puzzle's captivating collection of theme words and Spangrams keeps you alert every day.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Wetland patrol!

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with W and ends with D.

Here are the first two letters of the words:

*ST

*FL

*IB

*EG

*SP

*BI

NYT Strands Spangram Hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is vertical!

There are seven theme words (including the spangram) in today's puzzle.

Also read: NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 19, 2025

NYT Strands spangram answer for 20 March

WADINGBIRD is the spangram response for today, Thursday, March 20, 2025

NYT Strands answers for March 20, 2025

*STORK

*FLAMINGO

*IBIS

*EGRET

*SPOONBILL

*BITTERN

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

