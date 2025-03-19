NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today March 19, 2025 – Clues and solution

If you're like me, you won't consider the day finished until you've finished all of the New York Times' free word games. For many of us, working on the daily Connections, Wordle, and Strands is a complete ritual. Not to be overlooked is the New York Times' The Mini Crossword! Could you solve today's NYT Mini Crossword?(Unsplash )

The NYT is well-known for "The Crossword," a more complex puzzle available to subscribers who pay, but The Mini also has a sizable fan base.

The popular New York Times crossword puzzles are available in miniature form in the NYT Mini. Although it is usually a 5x5 grid with three to five recommendations, the grid extends on Saturdays.

The Mini crossword can be played for free on the New York Times website or the NYT Games app. However, you can access the previous Mini Puzzles if you have a subscription to NYT Games.

What is the NYT Mini Crossword?

Many individuals do this short, humorous daily challenge in less than a minute. On other days, though, the clues are more subtly placed and require a little more consideration. If I can't solve one or two of them, I usually end up giving away the solution.

The NYT Mini Crossword for today can be challenging. I can't claim that this has ever happened before, but I noticed a clue error in the Mini today. To figure it out with me, continue reading!

NYT Mini Crossword Clues

NYT Mini Across

1.Practical joke

4. Halloween costume that often includes suspenders and a fake mustache

6. Best Picture winner at the 2025 Oscars

7. Ingredient in beer and bread

8. Have in one’s possession

DOWN

1. Reaction to an awful pun

2. Puts on TV

3. Total legend, informally

4. B.L.T. condiment

5. All over again

NYT MINI ANSWERS

ACROSS

*GAG

*MARIO

*ANORA

*YEAST

*OWN

DOWN

*GROAN

*AIRS

*GOAT

*MAYO

*ANEW

Mario is not Steve Urkel, and he doesn't wear braces. Since he is dressed in completely different clothing—denim overalls—getting this clue was annoying!