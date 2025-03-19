Wordle today 1369: Answer and hints for March 19, 2025

Throughout the years, Wordle has become a well-liked game among word fans. Identify the five-letter word correctly in six guesses. Now that the day has changed, a fresh Wordle awaits you. So let's get started on the thrilling quest to solve today's puzzle. NYT Wordle hints and answer for 19 March, 2025(Unsplash )

Wordle is more fascinating than ever today. It will be exciting to try to tackle the problem, whether or not you can predict it properly. The thrill never stops, despite the occasional win or loss. Will you be ready?

Wordle today: Hints for March 19, 2025

It has a vowel, there are no double letters, it starts with an S and the final hint for today is: Small, glowing part of a fire!

If you want to try to solve the puzzle, you can minimise the page and go ahead. If not, take a look at the answer!

Wordle today: Answer for March 19, 2025

It is time to reveal today’s word, and here you go – the Wordle 1369 answer for March 19, 2025, is ‘SPARK’.

Please don't give up if you couldn't solve today's problem. There's always tomorrow, and you'll get better, no doubt.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game that was developed by software programmer Josh Wardle, who lives in Brooklyn. The game immediately gained popularity among word aficionados. Every day, thousands of players are presented with a new word problem that requires a sequence of ideas based on the process of elimination. The game has been accessible since October 2021 as a daily puzzle.

How to play Wordle

At the beginning of Wordle, a blank 5x6 grid of boxes must be filled with a five-letter word. Yellow indicates a letter that is in the wrong place, green indicates a letter that is in the right place, and grey indicates a letter that is not in the word.