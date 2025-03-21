NYT Strands today: Hints and answers for 21 March, 2025

As part of their growing "Games" collection, the New York Times created the word game NYT Strands. The objective of this New York Times game is to connect letters on a six-by-eight grid to form a collection of words with a common subject. Did you crack today's NYT Strands ?(Unsplash )

To get you started, the problem will give you a subject for today's NYT Strands. You can use it to generate other "theme" words that are relevant to this theme in addition to one "special" word called the Spangram. Because it crosses the grid in a vertical, horizontal, or diagonal direction, this word or phrase serves as the key to unlock the remaining Strands theme words.

Today’s Strands hints

Knowing the names of a few recipes or culinary preparations that share an ingredient is necessary to solve today's NYT Strands puzzle. Continue reading for answers and hints.

Today's Strands theme is: Ode to the aubergine.

If that doesn't help you, here's a clue: 2007 Pixar film.

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with E and ends with H.

Here are a few clue tokens:

*SAME

*DISH

*FISH

*NILL

*MOLL

*MOUSE

NYT Strands Spangram Hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is vertical!

There are five theme words (including the spangram) in today's puzzle.

NYT Strands spangram answer for 21 March

EGGPLANTDISH is the spangram response for today, Friday, March 21, 2025

NYT Strands answers for March 21, 2025

*STUFFED

*MOUSSAKA

*PARMIGIANA

*RATATOUILLE

*EGGPLANTDISH (SPANGRAM)