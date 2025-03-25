Menu Explore
NYT Strands today: Hints and answers for 25 March, 2025

Mar 25, 2025 12:30 PM IST

Get hints and answers for the New York Times' ‘Strands’ for today - March 25, 2025.

As part of their growing "Games" collection, the New York Times created the word game NYT Strands. The goal of this New York Times game is to connect letters on a six-by-eight grid to form a set of words with a related subject.

Did you try solving today's NYT Strands?(Unsplash)
Did you try solving today's NYT Strands?(Unsplash)

To get you started, the problem will provide you a topic for today's NYT Strands. You can use the Spangram to create additional “theme” words related to this theme in addition to one “special” word. Because it moves across the grid in a vertical, horizontal, or diagonal pattern, this word or phrase serves as the key to unlock the other Strands theme words.

Also read: NYT Strands today: Hints and answers for 24 March, 2025

Today’s Strands hints

Today's Strands theme is: For starters

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with A and ends with R.

Here are some clue tokens:

*PROP

*SAME

*SAWING

*CHOP

*CHAP

*POEM

NYT Strands Spangram Hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is vertical!

There are seven theme words (including the spangram) in today's puzzle.

Also read: NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 24, 2025

NYT Strands spangram answer for 25 March

APPETIZER is the spangram response for today, Tuesday, March 25, 2025

NYT Strands answers for March 25, 2025

*SLIDERS

*POPPERS

*WINGS

*FONDUE

*NACHOS

*CALAMARI

*APPETIZER (SPANGRAM)

WINGS is an intriguing phenomenon. They used to be the part of a chicken that no one liked to eat, but now they are so popular that, whenever the store shelves are momentarily empty and news gets out that Domino's is running low, people go crazy on social media for a few weeks each year.

It makes sense that there would be variations in supply. Americans ate 1.5 billion chicken wings over the Super Bowl weekend this year, up 20 million from the year before, according to the National Chicken Council.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Follow Us On