NYT Strands today: Hints and answers for 24 March, 2025

The word game NYT Strands was developed by the New York Times as part of their expanding "Games" collection. Connecting letters on a six-by-eight grid to create a group of words with a similar subject is the aim of this New York Times game. Did you try your hand at today's NYT Strands?

The problem will provide you with a topic for today's NYT Strands to get you started. In addition to one "special" word known as the Spangram, you may utilise it to generate other "theme" words pertinent to this theme. This word or phrase acts as the key to unlock the other Strands theme words since it traverses the grid in a vertical, horizontal, or diagonal fashion.

Today’s Strands hints

Music aficionados who enjoy popular music from the 1970s and beyond may find today's NYT Strands puzzle to be very appealing. Continue reading for answers and hints.

Today's Strands theme is: Yes, Queen...

If that doesn't help you, here's a clue: Rock it!

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with R and ends with D.

Here are the first two letters of the words:

*KI

*RU

*EA

*HE

*BL

*GE

*JO

NYT Strands Spangram Hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is vertical!

There are eight theme words (including the spangram) in today's puzzle.

NYT Strands spangram answer for 24 March

ROCKBAND is the spangram response for today, Monday, March 24, 2025

NYT Strands answers for March 24, 2025

*KISS

*RUSH

*EAGLES

*HEART

*BLONDIE

*GENESIS

*JOURNEY

*ROCKBAND (SPANGRAM)